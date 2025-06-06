3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 6/6/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun

After winning and covering four consecutive games, the Atlanta Dream are a double-digit favorite against the WNBA's worst team, the Connecticut Sun. As 10-point favorites, this comes with good reason as Connecticut holds a league-worst -23.8 NET rating, which is far below the Chicago Sky's second-worst mark of -12.9.

The Sun have the worst defensive rating while giving up 89.1 points per game (PPG) -- which is the second-most. Defending the rim has been Connecticut's biggest trouble by allowing the third-most points in the paint per game. This circles the Dream's frontcourt, including Brionna Jones (13.9 PPG) and Brittney Griner (12.2 PPG).

Jones is attempting only 2.0 threes per game while taking 72.4% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim. Her prop is set at 13.5 points, which is in line with RotoWire projecting 13.3 points. Jones has reached 14 points in four of seven outings this season. Plus, Olivia Nelson-Ododa will likely be her matchup, and Connecticut's forward has an alarming 116.1 defensive rating.

Tonight's matchup is gearing up to be led by the frontcourts. Connecticut isn't the only team struggling to defend the rim, for Atlanta is tied for the most points in the paint allowed per contest. With two of the league's bottom-three interior defenses meeting, I have no problem taking overs in each frontcourt.

We don't have to look too hard when it comes to the Sun's offense. Tina Charles leads the squad with 16.1 PPG, and she attempts only 1.1 threes per game while taking 60.2% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim.

While Atlanta's offense will likely lead the way to a comfortable win, Connecticut still has the chance to put up some points. The Dream have the sixth-worst defensive rating paired with underwhelming marks in the frontcourt held by Jones (101.1) and Griner (110.2).

Griner carries the worst defensive rating on Atlanta by a wide margin, and that should mean trouble as she will likely be tasked with defending the Sun's top scorer. Charles has totaled at least 16 points in four of seven games.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

Tonight's meeting between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings carries one of the largest totals you'll see in the WNBA. The high number still isn't straying me away from the over, though.

Both teams have weak defenses with Dallas touting the third-worst rating while Los Angeles has the fourth-worst. Most importantly, the Wings have the second-quickest pace, helping set the ideal environment for the over.

Each offense is in the top seven of offensive rating and average over 81.0 PPG. In the Sparks' last four, the over is 3-1. Meanwhile, the over is also 3-1 in Dallas' previous four. This included two totals of at least 172.0 with the over hitting. The Wings' past four contests had an average combined total of 180.5 PPG.

We have some good individual matchups for this game, as well. Los Angeles' leading scorer Kelsey Plum (22.9 PPG) attempts 8.8 three-pointers per game, and opponents have shot 37.8% from deep against Dallas.

This one is pretty simple. Each team has a bad defense, explaining the over trend for both squads. I don't expect that to stop on Friday night.

