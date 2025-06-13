3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 6/13/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream have surprised many as they pulled all the right offseason levers, but I'm not "laying double digits against a bad team" convinced on Atlanta quite yet.

After all, the Dream did just drop a game to 2-7 Connecticut last Friday. That was on the road, but I don't think anyone would blame them for potentially overlooking the Chicago Sky's league-worst net rating (-22.6).

I'm simply intrigued by Chicago's glove-like fit for Atlanta in their first matchup. The Dream have bullied over smaller foes with their two-center lineup, posting the W's third-best rebounding rate (53.4%). However, the Sky (54.1%) are one of the two teams ahead with their two centers, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Atlanta also allows the second-most paint points per game (39.3) when Chicago's inability to score from the perimeter is their kryptonite.

DRatings has this spread at just 8.8 points. Courtney Vandersloot (knee) is a sizable loss for Chicago, but they've still got room to grow by simply playing to their talent level.

If we're talking about paint battles, it's plausible more of those rebounds leak out. I'll take a sub-one-unit dart at Rhyne Howard's prop for boards on that theory.

Howard averages 5.3 rebounds per 36 minutes. While there's no doubt she's taken a step back on the glass with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the fold, the Olympian has actually met or topped five rebounds in six of her last seven games. She's gotten right to this hook -- or beyond it -- with regularity.

With that the case, Chicago isn't quite the outlier rebounding matchup for guards that it is centers. They've allowed the sixth-most per game to the backcourt (19.3).

Rotowire projects Howard for 6.2 rebounds in 35.0 minutes tonight. It helps we think the game might stay a bit tighter than its forecast when blowout risk is likely factored into this mark.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson (head) has missed only two games in the last two seasons, and both were due to rest. This is a new challenge for the Las Vegas Aces.

That's why the 1-10 Dallas Wings are getting just six points in this game, but that might be too much respect solely due to Paige Bueckers' 35-point explosion in her last game. Instead, I'd prefer to focus on Las Vegas options that'll get a boost in Wilson's stead -- like Chelsea Gray.

The 32-year-old has still been an integral part of the Aces' hierarchy, mustering 17.4 points and 3.7 assists per 36 minutes on the team's third-best usage rate (21.3%). I'd factor in a bit more of an increase for her than Jackie Young's strong existing mark (25.7%), and Jewell Loyd (16.6%) has fully taken a backseat.

With the ball in her hands a bit more, a young Dallas team that's top-four pace (96.8) and bottom-three DRTG (109.3) will be a good matchup.

Rotowire projects Gray for 18.1 points and 4.7 assists in a boosted 33.0 minutes tonight. They'll need her production.

