3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Wings on Friday 8/1/25

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Wings

Indiana remains without Caitlin Clark, but that hasn't stopped them from being one of the better teams in the WNBA.

The Fever have gone 6-2 since July 11th, and both losses came against a strong New York Liberty team. Indiana touts a +5.9 net rating in that span and shows a +4.1 net rating since the All-Star break.

Kelsey Mitchell has played a major role in the team's success, averaging 22.0 points per game across her last 14 -- good for the third-most in the league behind only Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson. Aliyah Boston has posted a double-double in four straight games while Aari McDonald has carved out a key role sans Clark, bursting for 27 points her last time out. Indiana's play as of late leaves me to believe they can cover a 4.0-point spread on the road against the Wings.

Dallas has a -4.9 net rating on the season, but it plummets to -7.4 across the last 10 games. They've actually managed to go 2-2 since the break when Paige Bueckers was available, even pulling off impressive wins against the Liberty and Seattle Storm, but I still don't see them keeping tonight's game super close.

The Wings' flawed defense gives up the third-most points off turnovers per possession, which is essentially a pipeline for the Fever to jump out to a lead. Indiana is scoring a league-best .221 points off turnovers per possession across their last 10 games and is seeing an uptick in the split (.262) in the last five games without Clark.

With the Wings lacking much of a home bump -- they sport a -4.6 net rating at home, compared to a -5.2 net rating on the road -- I think the Fever are in line to pick up their fourth straight win. Not only has Indiana prevailed by at least five points in each of their wins this season, but they are winning by an average of 14.3 points per game.

Mitchell has drilled the second-most three-pointers (63) in the WNBA this season, and she's doing so on prime 38.4% efficiency.

She's averaging 2.7 made threes with Clark out of the fold this season. Moreover, Mitchell drilled at least three triples in 8 of those 14 contests, which suggests value in these -114 odds.

Mitchell has been on a heater lately, netting an average of 3.5 made threes across her last four games. She shot nine-plus threes in all but one of those contests, leaving us with exciting volume expectations for tonight.

The Wings should help us out, too, as they run at the fifth-fastest pace and cough up the third-most 3PA and second-most 3PM per game to opposing guards.

Bueckers is averaging 9.4 combined rebounds and assists (RA) per game. She's exceeded 8.5 RA in 15 out of 22 games (68.1%), but these -102 odds imply only a 50.5% probability.

It, somehow, gets even better than that.

If we check out only games where Arike Ogunbowale was available, Bueckers is averaging 9.9 RA and has eclipsed 8.5 RA in 14 of 19 games (73.6%).

Also, the Fever are a good matchup for this prop, as they are running at the fourth-fastest pace in the league as well as the fastest tempo since the All-Star break. They surrender the fourth-most rebounds and sixth-most assists per game to opposing guards.

Add in a close spread, one that could save Bueckers from a minutes-limiting blowout, and the over on her RA prop is one of my favorite bets for this game.

