3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Dream at Fever on Friday 7/11/25

WNBA Picks and Props for Dream at Fever

In Caitlin Clark's first game back from injury on Wednesday, the Fever were demolished in a 17-point loss as 7-point favorites against the Golden State Valkyries. Will Indiana's struggles keep up against the Dream?

Atlanta launches the second-most three-point shots per game, but the Fever surrender the fourth-fewest three-point attempts per contest and opponents shoot only 28.9% from deep (the lowest). Over three matchups against Indiana this season, the Dream have shot a combined 28.4% from beyond the arc.

On the other side of the court, the Fever log the most points in the paint per game while Atlanta cedes the fifth-most points in the paint per contest. The Dream has vulnerable defenders in their frontcourt, including center Brittney Griner with a 101.5 defensive rating.

Ultimately, Indiana's offense has the more favorable matchup, and the Fever's stingy perimeter defense should do enough to limit Atlanta. DRatings' game projections has Indiana winning by 2.7 points, leaning toward a cover.

While Clark is back in action, she only recorded 10 points while shooting 33.3% and recording four turnovers. The Fever have more trustworthy scorers elsewhere, but who should we back?

Targeting Atlanta's suspect rim protector in Griner would be ideal. This also goes hand-in-hand with a good matchup for Indiana's ability to attack the rim in this matchup.

Aliyah Boston (16.0 PPG) has the tools to succeed as she attempts 82.6% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim. She's reached at least 20 points in five of her last eight games and has recorded 16.3 PPG over the last three.

Boston attacks where the Dream's defense is weak, and she should get consistent matchups with Griner. Give me the Fever's center to go over her points prop.

I fully expect tonight's game to be controlled by the frontcourt, which would be surprising when Rhyne Howard is launching 9.8 triples per game and Clark is logging 8.3 per contest.

For Atlanta, Brionna Jones has two double-doubles over the last six games. During the span, she's posted 16.0 PPG and 8.3 rebounds per game (RPG). Another double-double could be in the picture tonight, for RotoWire is forecasting 13.8 points and 10.0 rebounds.

We mentioned Indiana's elite perimeter defense, but it is allowing the sixth-most points in the paint per game. Plus, the Fever have a vulnerable frontcourt defender in Boston (101.1 defensive rating). Over three meetings, Jones is logging 18.3 PPG and 11.3 RPG against Indiana, recording a double-double in every head-to-head clash.

The Dream are the better rebounding team, too, ranking first in defensive rebounding percentage and fourth for offensive rebounding rate compared to the Fever sitting sixth in both categories. As Atlanta's rebounding leader with 8.1 boards per contest, Jones should have success on the glass.

