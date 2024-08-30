3 Best Super Bowl Bets for 2024-25

With preseason football behind us, the NFL regular season is rapidly approaching. Week 1 is under one week away with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs duking it out on Thursday, September 5th.

This is the time to jump on any favorable offseason lines before it shifts as the regular season advances. Per usual, FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds are one of the most popular markets out there. Who doesn't want to bet on the big game?

Let's circle three teams who could be the best bets to win Super Bowl 59.

Starting with the second-shortest line to take home the Lombardi Trophy, the San Francisco 49ers came up short in last season's Super Bowl, falling 25-22 in overtime against the Chiefs.

The Niners are no stranger to painful losses as they've made at least the NFC Championship in all seven playoff appearances since 2011. This includes four losses in the conference championship game and three in the Super Bowl. The last five years have been consistent pain with two conference title losses and two Super Bowl losses.

If you're looking to take one of the shortest lines to win the Super Bowl, I like the 49ers. They have been almost there for three consecutive seasons, so I'm much more willing to bet his compared to the Chiefs looking to win their third straight trophy (+550), which has never been done in the Super Bowl era.

The obvious headline surrounding San Francisco have been the constant trade rumors swirling around Brandon Aiyuk, who has led the team in receiving yards in three of the past four seasons. However, we can put that to an end with his extension. Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle will run it back as one of football's most dangerous receiving units.

Most importantly, San Fran has quarterback figured out with Brock Purdy. He finished fourth in last season's MVP voting while leading the NFL with 0.23 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), via NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Add in Christian McCaffrey, who finished third in MVP voting last season while leading the league with 2,023 all-purpose yards, and this offense will be just fine. They enter 2024 as numberFire's top schedule-adjusted offense.

The 49ers have the top nERD-based power rankings ahead 2024 thanks to a balanced team that also features the sixth-best schedule-adjusted defense. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has San Francisco's defensive line ranked as the league's second-best unit, the linebackers as the second-best, and the secondary sitting at the second-best slot.

The moral of the story: the 49ers are in a great position to compete for their sixth Super Bowl ring.

Additionally, San Francisco carries the second-largest line to win their division at -190 to top the NFC West -- per FanDuel's NFL divisional odds. Pair this with the Niners win total of 11.5; they should be in a good spot when it comes playoff time.

We aren't going too far on a limb yet as the Baltimore Ravens are among the top three Super Bowl favorites at +1100.

The Ravens finished the 2023 regular season 13-4 while securing the one seed in the AFC. Yet, Baltimore still fell short of the Super Bowl, losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

nERD-based rankings are right in line with odds, rating the Flock as the league's third-best squad. Similar to the 49ers, there's a lot to like about the defense; PFF rated Baltimore with the sixth-best linebacker unit and fourth-best secondary.

The defense did sustain two notable losses in Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney, but the unit still has its stars such as Roquan Smith, Justin Madubuike, and Kyle Hamilton. numberFire is expecting the secondary to lead the way with the league's top schedule-adjusted pass defense ahead of 2024. Replacing defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, could be the biggest worry for this unit.

After putting up the fourth-most points per game (PPG) last season, the offense has potential for unlocking another level. The Ravens totaled the third-most rushing yards per carry and most rushing yards per game in the NFL in 2023. While Lamar Jackson led the squad with 821 rushing yards, the running backs still did their part. Gus Edwards produced 0.26 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C), while Justice Hill put up 0.24.

However, Baltimore's backfield is gearing up for improvement in 2024. Before a season-ending knee injury, Keaton Mitchell recorded an electric 4.28 RYOE/C over 47 rushing attempts in his rookie season. Plus, Derrick Henry was acquired in the offseason, and he still had efficient numbers last season at 0.31 RYOE/C.

Henry reached at least 1,500 rushing yards in three of four seasons from 2019 to 2022. Plus, Mitchell will eventually return, although his return will need to wait awhile.

The point is this rushing attack should be even more deadly. Baltimore's MO has been playing defense and dominating the ground game. They have both for the 2024 season, and the passing game has room for improvement with Zay Flowers entering his second season paired with hype surrounding Rashod Bateman.

If this team could reach 13 wins last season, I believe they can accomplish greater feats in 2024. The biggest road block for winning a Super Bowl will likely be winning the AFC North and securing a high postseason seeding, for the Cincinnati Bengals are +165 to win the division while the Flock are +145.

Circling top Super Bowl bets wouldn't be any fun if we didn't take a look at some of the longer odds carrying juicy upside.

Few expected the dramatic shift from the Houston Texans last season, going from 3-13 in 2022 to 10-7. Houston clearly has the nucleus of its franchise figured out, led by coach DeMeco Ryans and reigning Rookies of the Year C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr..

The Texans were only down 17-10 headed into the fourth quarter of the divisional round in the playoffs against the Ravens. Baltimore would dominate the fourth, outscoring Houston 17-0. However, the Texans still showed they can compete at the highest level -- especially considering their 45-14 Wild Card win over the Cleveland Browns.

Following an exceptional 2023 offseason, the Texans have done it again by adding Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter. Azeez Al-Shaair was an underrated signing too, for he put up a 73.7 run defense grade -- per PFF. Keep in mind Houston gave up the second-fewest rushing yards per carry a season ago; the rich get richer.

This team stacked with youth is checking perhaps the two biggest factors in football: quarterback play and pass rush. Stroud and Anderson took care of both categories in 2023; the rookie signal-caller posted the eighth-highest EPA/db, and Anderson garnered an 81.6 player grade and 76.6 pass rush grade from PFF.

Adding big-time free agents could be enough for Houston to contend for a Lombardi Trophy. Hunter just put up 16.5 sacks with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 and the Texans now have an elite pass-rushing duo. Diggs -- a four-time Pro Bowler -- joins a promising receiving unit led by Nico Collins and Tank Dell. PFF has Houston's receiving unit ranked as the league's fifth-best group for 2024.

It doesn't stop there as Joe Mixon was another exciting offseason addition. After they finished with the fourth-lowest rushing yards per attempt last year, Mixon can help improve the run game -- a key for the postseason. Mixon has averaged a combined 4.0 yards per carry over his last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals' below-average offensive line.

numberFire's nERD-based power rankings have Houston as the league's 10th-best team. Stroud is already shaping up to be one of football's best QBs for a long time, proven by the Texans holding numberFire's fifth-best schedule-adjusted pass offense. This is expected to be a balanced team with the offense and defense sitting among the top-12 units, via numberFire.

There's plenty to like about this team going into 2024. If the run game improved while the passing offense takes another step, this should be enough for the Texans to seriously contend. They carry the shortest line to win the AFC South (+105), potentially giving them good seeding for the playoffs.

