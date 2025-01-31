3 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 24

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

EPL Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 24

Liverpool at Bournemouth (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Liverpool have a stiff challenge in front of them Saturday as they'll take a long trip south to face red-hot Bournemouth. Arne Slot's side has passed seemingly every big test that's been placed in front of it this season, and I think the Reds will find a way to get a win on Saturday.

Bournemouth have been rolling -- there's no doubt about that. The Cherries haven't been beaten since November 23rd and have picked up some impressive results in that run, including a 4-1 win at Newcastle and a 5-0 win over Forest across their last two outings.

But Liverpool are the cream of the crop -- by a mile -- in the EPL this season. The Reds have the league's top expected goal (xG) differential at +32.2, per FBRef's xG model. No other team in the league has an xG differential better than +17.2. Slot's side has won the xG battle in all but two league games this season (at Newcastle and at Arsenal), and they lost the xG tally by only a combined 0.3 xG over those two games.

In short, Liverpool have been dominant and ridiculously consistent.

Liverpool swept aside the Cherries, 3-0, at Anfield earlier this campaign, and while the Reds played at PSV Wednesday in the Champions League, they rotated the squad heavily, so they'll be rested and ready for this one.

Tottenham at Brentford (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

Brentford hosts Tottenham on Sunday, and there's a pretty good chance we see plenty of goals.

The match is -128 to go over 3.5 goals, and both of these teams are willing to be open defensively to help them create chances going forward. Spurs have scored the third-most goals while conceding the seventh-most goals. The Bees have netted the sixth-most goals and given up the sixth-most goals.

Brentford's home matches have been goal-fests. Across 12 home matches, the Bees have generated a league-best 29 goals while surrendering 23 goals (the fifth-most).

All the ingredients are in place for a high-scoring affair. Mbeumo can thrive in that kind of match, and I'm backing him to put at least two shots on target.

Mbeumo is having an excellent campaign and is thriving with Ivan Toney out of the picture, totaling 14 goals and 3 assists in 23 EPL starts. He's taken at least two shots in five straight EPL matches, recording 14 shots in that span. He's put at least two shots on target in two of his last four games, including four against Liverpool in his last home appearance. Oh, and he's the Bees' penalty taker, too, which could give him an easy path to a shot on goal.

While my favorite way to bet Mbeumo is two-plus shots on target at +230 odds, I think you can also make a strong case for him to score or assist at -135 or him to score at goal at +155.

Manchester City at Arsenal (11:30 a.m. ET Sunday)

This is the headline match of the weekend, and I like the Gunners to get an important home win.

Manchester City are still a very talented side despite the struggles they've had this season, and the market is giving them a good amount of respect by listing Arsenal at just -105 to win. But the Gunners are flat out the better team right now; Arsenal's xG differential is +17.2 while City's is +10.2, and this match is at the Emirates.

City's defensive woes have been their main problem, with City giving up the ninth-most goals (30) and 11th-most xG (33.1) in the EPL. It's been a shocking defensive decline for a City team that was in the top two for fewest xG allowed in each of the last seven campaigns.

Arsenal have zero issues on defense -- second-fewest xG allowed (20.4) -- but sometimes struggle to score goals in open play, notching just the seventh-most xG this season. City's defensive issues should be a big help for the Gunners, and this match is an excellent opportunity for Mikel Arteta's bunch to make a resounding statement against a City side that's bested them for the title in each of the last two years.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.