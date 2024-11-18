3 Best Player Prop Picks for Texans at Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Houston Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Texans at Cowboys Best Player Prop Bets

The Cowboys are 7.5-point home 'dogs tonight, so there's a chance the game script unfolds in a way that Dallas needs to abandon the run. But I'm somewhat bullish on the Cowboys' chances to hang around and keep things competitive, which makes Rico Dowdle's rushing attempts prop appealing at this line of 13.5.

Rico Dowdle - Rush Attempts Rico Dowdle Over @ Rico Dowdle Under Nov 19 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A week ago, Dowdle got 12 carries despite Dallas getting beat by 28 points. He's led the Cowboys' backfield in snaps in each of the past two weeks and is the clear lead back. Plus, he's seen at least five targets in four of his eight games this year, so he'll get snaps even if Dallas is forced into pass-heavy mode, which could result in an extra carry or two.

For as long as Dallas keeps it close, the matchup sets up well for the Cowboys' run game. Houston is an extreme run-funnel defense. Per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, the Texans rank 4th against the pass and 22nd versus the run.

Our NFL player projections have Dowdle amassing 14.2 carries.

In his return from injury last week, Micah Parsons played a season-low 54% of the snaps and still recorded two sacks. His snap rate should climb a bit this week, and the Texans are a good matchup for him.

Player To Record A Sack Player To Record A Sack Micah Parsons -132 View more odds in Sportsbook

Houston has allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL, and they've surrendered the third-most sacks. It's been a trying year for their offensive line despite the group boasting some big-name players.

While it's become a lost season for Dallas, their defensive line has still been really good. They lead the NFL in hurry rate and pressure rate. They should create some havoc for C.J. Stroud tonight, and Parsons can be a big part of that.

A Cooper Rush-led offense could be bad for Brandon Aubrey as Dallas is going to score fewer points. But it could also be good for him as the Cowboys might have more drives that end in kicks rather than touchdowns. I think it'll end up leaning more toward the latter in tonight's clash, and our projections see value in this bet.

Brandon Aubrey - Total Kicking Points Over @ Under Nov 19 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Houston has a good defense, but the unit has permitted at least 20 points in seven straight games. That includes games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New York Jets, so some pretty blah offenses have found a way to put up points against Houston.

We can be confident in Aubrey's ability to convert whatever chances he gets. He's hit 22 of 24 field goals this season and is 13 for 13 on extra points. He's missed only one field-goal try from under 50 yards and is a staggering 9 for 10 from 50-plus. At home over his career, he's a perfect 32 of 32 on field goals, and he's 39 for 39 when kicking indoors.

Our projections have Aubrey making 2.5 field goals tonight in addition to 1.6 extra points. Two FGs and an extra point are good enough to cash this bet.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.