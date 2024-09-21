3 Best Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Chiefs at Falcons

Get ready, everyone. Cris Collinsworth gets to watch his favorite player on Sunday night.

That's right; Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are back in primetime for a doozy the NFL has scheduled. They'll visit the Atlanta Falcons, who put that offseason hype to good use in a late-game comeback to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. K.C. survived the Cincinnati Bengals on a field goal as time expired to move to 2-0 -- to the shock of no one.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

A familiar Achilles' heel for the Chiefs could rear its ugly head on Sunday.

K.C.'s rush defense has been an issue for most of their dynastic run, which has typically masked by leads. However, a three-point spread between the Chiefs and Falcons implies a pretty tight game on Sunday. That's great news for Bijan Robinson.

Robinson posted 94 rushing yards against the Eagles' superior front on Monday and will now draw this date with numberFire's sixth-worst rush defense. Bijan will get plenty of opportunities to cash this prop, totaling 26.0 adjusted opportunities per game so far. That's ninth in the NFL through two weeks.

Liking the Falcons to cover the spread in my Week 3 Sunday Night Football best bets, I can't ignore Robinson getting into the end zone, either. He's yet to do so in two games with all of this work.

FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections expect 74.8 rushing yards and 0.72 total touchdowns from the former top-10 draft pick in this showcase opportunity.

I'm firmly in the camp that #87 is looking a little worse for wear in his age-34 season, but these are the spots where Andy Reid has typically taken the tarp off his proverbial classic car in the garage.

Travis Kelce should be needed quite a bit more on Sunday than he was when Isiah Pacheco did the heavy lifting with 94.5 scrimmage yards per contest through the first two weeks. Pacheco will be absent for a while with a broken ankle.

It's somewhat strange that Kelce hasn't been more involved despite running 80.3% of K.C.'s routes in the first two games. You'd think, if he was on a pitch count, his actual activity on the field would decrease more than usage.

Our projections expect a better day since he's still out there to catch passes from Pat. They're expecting 5.3 receptions in Atlanta, but I'm staying from Kelce's yardage props until we see any sort of downfield juice from his targets.

