3 Best Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Bengals at Giants

I'm not sure many projected Week 6's Sunday primetime affair to be this closely contested, but the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants are franchises moving in opposite directions of expectations.

Cincinnati is one of the league's larger disappointments at 1-4 despite a healthy Joe Burrow, but all four losses coming by a single score indicate how quickly the Stripes' season could have flipped on a dime.

Meanwhile, New York is at perhaps its apex of optimism in the Brian Daboll era after thumping the Seattle Seahawks on the road without stud rookie wideout Malik Nabers. The G-Men's defense has been a pleasant surprise in 2024.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

Even with one of his best weapons on the shelf, projecting Daniel Jones to hover around 200 yards against a secondary this poor seems like an overreaction to his name value.

Jones has actually played well in 2024. He's 11th among qualifiers in expected points over expectation per drop back (0.09 EPoe/db), highlighting the suboptimal situation the Giants have created this season. That situation is even a bit worse with Malik Nabers (concussion) out of this matchup.

That didn't really matter last week; Big Blue posted exactly a 50.0% pass rate amidst a neutral script in Seattle, and Jones threw for 257 yards. They'll likely get to pick their poison against an easier test when Cincinnati is the NFL's third-worst pass defense and fifth-worst rush defense, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted efficiency metrics.

Personally, the yardage forecast for Jones should be closer to 250 than 200, and FanDuel Research's Week 6 fantasy football projections agree. They forecast 227.6 yards for Danny Dimes in Sunday night's game.

With Nabers sidelined, Wan'Dale Robinson has been a target machine, and that should continue in this matchup.

In the last two contests, Robinson has seen a 33.3% target share for the G-Men, which translates to 11.5 looks per game. He's caught 8.5 of those targets on average for 53.5 yards. Why are these props lower than those averages in a game where New York, as a 3.5-point underdog, is expected to need to throw at certain points? I have no idea.

The plus matchup for Robinson against Cincinnati goes even deeper than just their poor pass defense in general. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Stripes are also allowing a league-high 55.0% success rate on slot targets this season, which is the highest in the NFL. Zay Flowers chewed them up for 7 catches, 12 targets, and 111 yards last week, and Diontae Johnson had similar success with 7 catches, 13 targets, and 83 yards in Week 4.

We've got Robinson projected for 6.3 catches and 59.0 receiving yards in Week 6, making the Jones-Wan'Dale connection the core focus of potential Same Game Parlays for yours truly.

