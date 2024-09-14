3 Best Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Bears at Texans

NBC will showcase two of the most coveted young quarterback talents in the league in Week 2's premier contest.

Rookie Caleb Williams didn't top 100 passing yards in his NFL debut, but he'll likely take the win anyway so that the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans meet in an undefeated capacity. Will C.J. Stroud use experience to his advantage as a home favorite, or can the Bears D pull out another win in H-Town?

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

D'Andre Swift - Rushing + Receiving Yds D'Andre Swift Over Sep 16 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bears signed D'Andre Swift second into free agency earlier this spring, and in Week 1, the team used him like they would a featured back.

Chicago was down 17-0 with 3:44 left in the second quarter, so Swift's overall share of adjusted opportunities (12) wasn't strong, but he played 69.7% of the snaps in a backfield that was a full-blown committee a year ago. The fact it came trailing solidifies he should encroach that in just about every script.

After Caleb's dismal Week 1 included -0.40 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), I wouldn't be surprised to see the balance of the Bears' offense swing back to the ground. The Texans should make for a decent matchup to do so as numberFire's sixth-worst rush defense entering Week 2.

Our Week 2 fantasy football projections forecast 67.9 rushing plus receiving yards for Swift on Sunday, and it also projects him for 0.47 total touchdowns. If correct, those projections would imply roughly -439 odds he cashes the yardage prop and +168 odds that he finds the end zone.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D'Andre Swift +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tank Dell - Receiving Yds Tank Dell Over Sep 16 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One Houston wideout got left behind last week.

While Nico Collins posted 117 yards on 8 targets and Stefon Diggs scored twice, Tank Dell didn't make much of an imprint on the box score. Dell had 3 catches for 40 yards and no scores, but his peripheral usage was right there with his teammates.

Dell's rate of routes (81.6%) air yards (113.5), and targets (22.6% share) barely trailed Collins, so we shouldn't expect his production to stay far behind for long. That's especially the case when Nico is likely to be shadowed by Jaylon Johnson on Sunday night, and Chicago's Johnson had a 92.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade last week while limiting Calvin Ridley to 3 catches for 50 yards.

The former Houston Cougars standout should have an easier time from the slot, and our projections agree. They expect 61.9 median yards from Dell in Week 2, which would imply roughly -604 odds to cash this mark if correct.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.