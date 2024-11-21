3 Best Player Prop Bets for Steelers at Browns on Thursday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Steelers at Browns Player Prop Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) and Cleveland Browns (2-8) will meet up for Week 12's edition of Thursday Night Football, and poor weather conditions figure to play a role in the contest.

The temperature at Huntington Bank Field is expected to sit in the mid-to-high 30s, wind gusts will be high, and precipitation is expected. That is, in part, why this game carries a low 36.5 over/under. It's also part of the reason why I like Najee Harris to clear his rushing prop.

Harris has logged at least 63 rushing yards in 7 out of 10 games this season. He's averaging 70.8 yards per game and has been accumulating a whopping 80.5 yards per game since Russell Wilson took over signal-calling duties. Najee had a brutal assignment against a top-ranked Baltimore Ravens rush D last week, but he still handled 18 carries for 63 yards. Tonight, he'll draw a matchup against a 25th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense.

The Browns are surrendering 4.34 yards per rush attempt. Harris' matchup, as well as rushing output and volume this season, would probably be enough for me to side with the over here. Once we factor in the brutal weather conditions -- which would likely favor the ground game -- Harris seems to be in an ideal spot for Week 12.

It's not always a great process to back both members of a given team's backfield, but I think we can make an exception for Pittsburgh tonight.

As mentioned, Najee Harris has been averaging 80.5 yards in four games alongside Russ. That hasn't stopped Jaylen Warren from netting an average of 11 carries and a minimum of 9 carries in that same timeframe.

The Steelers have been running the ball, and I don't see any reason why that would stop tonight. It's helped them go 4-0 under Russ, including two impressive wins against the Ravens and Washington Commanders. Cleveland's run defense is super exploitable and the Steelers are projected to encounter a positive game script as the 3.5-point favorites.

It's hard to say just how much the weather will impact this game, but it certainly will not hurt the ground game and could allow it to thrive, at least from a volume perspective.

Harris (19.8) and Warren (11.0) have each been afforded an average of double-digit carries with Russ under center. What this game might lack in pace could be made up for via Cleveland's soft rush D and the weather. Our NFL projections expect Warren to handle 9.1 carries while also having Harris down for 69.7 yards on 16.9 carries.

Cleveland's Dustin Hopkins has a lot working against him tonight.

The Browns have the most inefficient offense in the NFL, ranking 32nd in schedule-adjusted total offense. That's limited Hopkins to just 12 extra point attempts this season, the lowest among all full-time NFL kickers. On top of that, he's gone just 10-for-12 on those XPA.

Hopkins has been afforded 20 field goal attempts (FGA), tied for the 15th-most in the NFL. Jameis Winston has given him a bump in this department, as Hopkins has tallied seven FGA in three games with Jameis under center. However, he's gone a brutal 4-for-7 on those kicks, including an 0-for-2 performance this past Sunday. On the season, Hopkins has struggled with a 70.0% FG% (14-for-20), the second-lowest in the league behind Greg Zuerlein.

The Steelers come in with a third-ranked schedule-adjusted total defense, one that's limited opposing kickers to the fourth-fewest total kicking points (5.8) per game.

Depending on how the weather shakes out, the Browns could opt to avoid their shaky kicker. In essence, we're asking Hopkins to fall short of two made field goals tonight -- unless we think Jameis and company have a three-touchdown night in them against this Steelers D. Considering Hopkins' poor performance, Cleveland's ineffective offense, Pittsburgh's limiting defense, and the weather concerns, that's a bet I'm willing to make.

