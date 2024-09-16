3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Falcons at Eagles

Week 2 wraps up with a Monday night clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are 5.5-point home favorites, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

In Week 1, the Falcons stayed dedicated to the run despite a loss. That makes me feel good about the over on Bijan Robinson's rushing attempts at this line of 14.5 carries.

Bijan logged 18 carries in the season opener. It tied for his third-most carries in a game in his brief career, and it felt like a statement of intention from the new coaching staff after Robinson's usage varied from week to week a year ago.

This is a good matchup for Atlanta's run game as Philly is the second-worst run defense in the league, according to numberFire's metrics. While the Falcons are 5.5-point 'dogs, the spread isn't so large that we need to be terrified of the Eagles opening up a huge lead and forcing Atlanta to bail on the run game.

Our fantasy football projections have Robinson racking up 16.2 carries.

A.J. Brown is out tonight, which elevates DeVonta Smith to the Eagles' WR1 role. In spite of that, the under on Smith's receiving props is the side I want to be on.

Atlanta's defense was really solid a season ago, and it has a chance to be a top-level unit in 2024. In Week 1, they kept the Pittsburgh Steelers without a touchdown and limited the Steelers to 156 passing yards. In 2023, Atlanta permitted the fifth-fewest receiving yards to wideouts.

This will be Brown's first missed regular-season game since coming to the Eagles, but AJB sat in last year's Wild Card Game, a contest where Smith erupted for 146 yards. However, that was a near perfect setup for Smith as Philly got down 13-0 early and had to air it out against a pass-funnel Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. In short, I wouldn't put too much stock in that one game.

Also, Brown's absence could lead to Smith seeing a lot more of stud Atlanta corner A.J. Terrell Jr., so maybe AJB sitting isn't going to be that big of a boost to Smith.

While Smith posted 7 grabs for 84 yards in a 34-29 shootout in Week 1, this figures to be more of a lower-scoring affair; the total is 46.5 points. I'm taking Smith to stay under 75.5 receiving yards.

Backing Kirk Cousins in primetime? What could go wrong.

Cousins is coming off a disastrous Falcons debut, one where the Steelers held him to 155 passing yards and picked him off twice. But he has a chance to bounce back in this one.

A road game at the Eagles is far from an easy matchup, but Philly's pass D was bad in 2023, giving up the fifth-most passing yards per game. Things didn't look much better in Week 1 as Jordan Love went for 260 passing yards and Jayden Reed blew up for 138 receiving yards.

Cousins has several quality weapons at his disposal, players who can make big plays after the catch. This line of 224.5 yards is pretty dang low. Cousins has thrown for at least 240.0 yards per game in every season since 2014, including averaging at least 263.0 passing yards per game in each of the past four years.

There's a chance Cousins is washed at the age of 36 and coming off a serious injury. There's also a chance this line is a bit of an overreaction to Cousins' nightmare Week 1 showing.

Our projections have Cousins going way over, forecasting him to amass 250.6 passing yards. I'm not quite that bullish, but I do like the over.

