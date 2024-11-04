3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Buccaneers at Chiefs

Week 9 wraps up with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites, and the total is set at 45.5 points.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

This game sets up well for Rachaad White to have a big night through the air.

Rachaad White - Receiving Yds Rachaad White Over @ Rachaad White Under Nov 5 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As a runner, White's efficiency is not good. But as a pass-catcher, he's elite. A year ago, he hauled in 64 of 70 targets for an average of 32.3 receiving yards per game. Despite Bucky Irving's emergence this campaign, White is putting up similar receiving numbers this season, averaging 4.0 grabs and 33.0 receiving yards per game while bringing in 28 of 31 targets.

White's pass-game chops should be needed tonight in a game where the Bucs are a 9.5-point road underdog. In losses the past two weeks, White has amassed 5 catches for 38 yards in one game and 6 grabs for 71 yards in the other.

White and Irving are sharing a lot of the snaps, but White has still led the backfield in snap rate in every game he's played.

On a night when Tampa Bay is expected to see a negative game script, White could feast as a receiver. Oh, and the Bucs are also without both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, so Baker Mayfield is seriously hurting for trusted weapons. One more thing -- KC is a pass-funnel D, ranking 4th versus the run and 16th against the pass.

Our NFL player projections forecast White to total 31.9 receiving yards.

If you think the Bucs get rolled by KC, White's alt line of 40+ receiving yards (+225) might be worth a look, too.

It sounds like the Chiefs want to get DeAndre Hopkins more involved today, with coach Andy Reid saying, "I think you’ll be able to see more this next game," when asked about Hopkins.

This bet is a way to take advantage of that as Reid might scheme some ways to get Hopkins going early.

DeAndre Hopkins - 1st Qtr Alt Receiving Yds DeAndre Hopkins - 1st Qtr Alt Receiving Yds DeAndre Hopkins 5+ Yards -144 DeAndre Hopkins 10+ Yards +122 DeAndre Hopkins 15+ Yards +194 View more odds in Sportsbook

It makes sense, too.

Hopkins came over via trade midweek last week and barely had any practice time before the Chiefs played at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Hopkins ended up catching 2 of 3 targets for 29 yards despite playing only 23 snaps. With a full week -- an extra-long week, actually -- of practice under his belt, Hopkins could get unleashed tonight.

The matchup is a great one, too, as the Bucs rank 25th in overall defense and 24th against the pass, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted numbers. They've permitted the eighth-most receiving yards per game to wideouts (158.0).

Our model has Hopkins amassing 42.8 receiving yards against Tampa Bay on 3.8 catches. In addition to taking Hopkins to tally 10+ first-quarter receiving yards (+126), I also like him to go over 3.5 catches (-138) for the game.

This is a really difficult spot for Baker Mayfield.

Not only is he on the road as a sizeable underdog against one of the NFL's best teams, he has to do it without his top two receivers. Yikes.

Baker Mayfield - Interception Baker Mayfield - Interception Baker Mayfield Yes -146 Baker Mayfield No +112 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kansas City's defense has been the main reason for the Chiefs' success this season. KC ranks seventh in overall D. Over their last three games, the Chiefs have piled up four total interceptions.

Baker tossed two picks last week in his first outing sans both Godwin and Evans, and that was against a 22nd-ranked Atlanta Falcons defense. The week before that, he fired two more interceptions versus the Baltimore Ravens.

With Tampa Bay's aerial attack short-handed and in a game where the Bucs should have to air it out, Mayfield to throw a pick is a solid bet.

Get ready for Monday Night Football! All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a LIVE wager on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game happening November 4th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.