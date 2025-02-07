3 Best Novelty Super Bowl LIX Prop Bets: National Anthem, Halftime Show, Gatorade Color

We aren't short on betting options for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here, we're going to focus on novelty prop bets for Super Bowl LIX that center around the national anthem, halftime show, and more. You can see here for novelty prop availability in your region.

With that, let's dive into the novelty market.

Super Bowl LIX Novelty Prop Betting Picks

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX Halftime Prop Bets

It's now confirmed that SZA will join Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl LIX halftime performance ahead of their upcoming joint tour.

Can we expect any other special guests to make an appearance?

Across the last 14 Super Bowl halftime shows, 10 performers brought out at least one surprise guest. The exceptions here were Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake (sorry University of Minnesota marching band, you don't count), and The Weeknd amid 2021's pandemic.

So, while we could reasonably expect -- and hope -- for a unexpected cameo, it's no shoo-in that we will get one. For that reason, I'm less keen on Baby Keem's short odds (-142) in this market even though it would make sense for him to come out on stage. After all, he is Kendrick Lamar's cousin and the duo has an opportunity to perform "Family Ties."

Instead, my favorite way to bet this market is targeting a Jay Rock appearance at +205 odds. Kendrick and Jay Rock have collaborated on a few big songs, most notably "Money Trees" and "King's Dead."

While I'd be surprised if Kendrick opted to double-dip on the Black Panther album -- he and SZA are bound to perform "All The Stars" -- it would be of no shock to see him bring out Jay Rock for "Money Trees." The two most recently performed three songs together at Kendrick's Kia Forum show in June.

Super Bowl LIX National Anthem

Jon Batiste is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX.

The over/under on performance length is set at 122.5 seconds. Notably, 8 of the last 12 national anthem singers ran for at least 120 seconds and half of them exceeded 122.5 seconds.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Batiste has -1800 odds to perform with a piano. That makes sense considering he is Jon Batiste, and it sets us up beautifully for the over.

In the last 12 years, four national anthem singers utilized some form of instrument, be it a guitar or piano. Here's a look at those singers' runtimes: 121, 136, 142, and 156 seconds.

Alicia Keys was the only one of this bunch who sang at the piano. Her rendition of the anthem lasted a record-breaking 156 seconds.

Since the timer starts when the first note -- voice or instrument -- plays, utilizing the piano can do wonders for the performance length. Time for Jon to hit the keys and really draw out that "brave."

Super Bowl Specials

There's been some semblance of rhyme or reason for the aforementioned novelty props. You won't get as much of that here.

The masses like to bet on which gatorade color will be poured on the winning head coach, and right now, they are flocking to Yellow/Lime Green (-195).

The reason? The Philadelphia Eagles poured yellow gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni following their recent NFC Championship victory, and Lane Johnson has made some past comments about the Birds stocking yellow gatorade on their sideline. Thus, it would seem more likely than not that we see the yellow gatorade come into play should the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.

However, the Chiefs are favored to win this weekend, and we can't necessarily assume that the Eagles will continue to ride with yellow.

If we took an all-things-even approach, each gatorade color would have a 16.67% probability of coming out on top. That translates to +500 odds, though four flavors in this market can be bet on at +1000 odds or longer. With that, I don't hate the idea of taking your pick between the "long shots" in this market as a way to find value. I'll go with orange, the same color the Chiefs used in their Super Bowl LIV victory.

