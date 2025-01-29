3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 1/29/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Minnesota Wild are set to collide on Wednesday night. Both of these respective teams sit comfortably in a playoff position, but neither are playing particularly well at the moment. The Wild have quietly been an elite road team this year, posting an 18-5-3 record in the split. It’s been troublesome in the goal-scoring department at times for these two teams, and we’re expecting more production from Joel Eriksson Ek, who has led the way with two markers over his last five games for Minnesota. The production hasn’t quite been at the level we’ve expected from him this year, which has created some nice betting value for the Swedish center in this matchup.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers

The Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers will face off tonight for the second time in seven days. When these teams met last week, it was a stingy, defensive-minded affair, which saw the Kings come out on top, 2-1. These matchups bring out the best of Sam Bennett, who is widely considered one of the most talented physical players in the league. Bennett led the way for the Panthers with four shots on goal against the Kings in that last meeting and has at least four shots on net in four of his last five games.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

A rematch from last year's playoffs is set to go down tonight, with the Nashville Predators hosting the Vancouver Canucks. The headlines surrounding the Canucks remain plentiful, and it’s been tough to know what version of this team will show up on a nightly basis. J.T. Miller's name has remained in trade talks, but he’s quietly started to produce again, with five points over his last five games. Miller recorded four shots on net the last time these teams faced off and has done so in two of his previous four games.

