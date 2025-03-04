3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/4/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points David Pastrnak +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Bruins will try to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race when they host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. David Pastrnak has continuously attempted to bring the Bruins back into relevancy this year. The Czech forward has been on an absolute tear since the new year, leading the team with 75 points and 257 shots on goal. With the Predators not playing to expectations this year, they’ve become a team that’s been easier to target opponents in. Pastrnak has recorded seven points over his last five games, and this is an excellent spot for him to put together another multi-point outing at home.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Kirill Marchenko +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets are set to collide. The Lightning will play for the second night in a row and have found their stride over the last month, while the same can be said for the Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets have been a surprising story in the NHL this year, and a big reason for that is the emergence of star forward Kirill Marchenko. He’s led the way in scoring for the Blue Jackets, tallying 60 points. Marchenko plays a key role on the man-advantage for the Blue Jackets, and his price to find the scoresheet on powerplay stands out in this matchup.

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Mark Scheifele +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets will look to continue their recent surge as they visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The Jets have been the definition of consistency this year, built around elite goaltending and overall depth. On the other hand, the Islanders have continued to trend downward, highlighting that things may be changing ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline. Mark Scheifele has been a key cog in the offense, spurring its success. He’s been dominant in tight, and his shot doesn’t get the attention it probably deserves. Over his last three games, Scheifele has recorded three or more shots on net in two. This is a matchup where you have to like the price we’re getting for that trend to continue on the road.

