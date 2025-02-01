3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Saturday 2/1/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders are set to collide on Saturday evening. Tampa remains in the mix of a jumbled Eastern Conference playoff picture and is coming off an impressive shutout victory on Thursday.

Brandon Hagel dominated in the win, recording a highlight-reel goal and seven shots on net. Hagel has been a key shot producer for the Lightning this season, and the Islanders remain without some key defenders. This has the potential to be another strong showing from Hagel, and the value is there for him to record at least three shots on goal.

Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators

The surging Ottawa Senators are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Minnesota is coming off a pair of victories in Toronto and Montreal while the Senators have won three in a row -- and 7 of their past 10.

A big reason for the resurgence of the Senators is the play of their captain, Brady Tkachuk. The points have yet to be there for the rugged forward, but he’s doing all the right things, and it’s only a matter of time before he breaks out. Taking on a well-structured Wild team on Saturday, this is the exact matchup where Tkachuk can take advantage down low with his size and hands.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers

An all-Canadian matchup headlines the Saturday NHL slate with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. These two contenders have been heading in opposite directions, which should help highlight some value in this matchup from the home side.

Connor McDavid gets up for these games against his hometown team, and he’s recorded at least four shots on net in two of his past three games against the Maple Leafs. McDavid is heating up in the shots department and is coming off a five-shot showing against Detroit. There’s value in McDavid creating offense in this big-time Saturday showdown.

