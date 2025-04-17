3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Thursday 4/17/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action for the second straight night, taking on the Ottawa Senators. The Canes dropped a 4-2 decision last night, and a similar result is expected to unfold in Canada’s capital.

Carolina hasn’t had much to play for over the past few weeks. Already relegated to the second seed in the Metropolitan Division, they wouldn’t move up or down in the standings. As such, their latest efforts have been a little flat. Four of their last six opponents have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances, with the Canes hitting double digits just three times.

As we’ve seen recently, the Sens’ offense will be ready to exploit that. Ottawa has surpassed 10 quality chances in three of its last five, positively impacting scoring. The wild card squad has 18 goals across that five-game sample, with 12 coming at five-on-five.

Both teams are tidally locked to their current postseason matchups, meaning there isn’t much to play for in tonight’s regular season finale. Still, with the Hurricanes skating on the second night of a back-to-back amid deteriorating defensive efforts, we see value in the Sens.

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Just like that, the Columbus Blue Jackets’ playoff hopes are squashed. Columbus was clinging to its faint postseason chances, but it got eliminated in the Montreal Canadiens' last game of the season. Nevertheless, the Jackets can continue their late-season assault against the New York Islanders.

The Blue Jackets’ offense has been skating laps around their opponents lately. Columbus is up to 50 high-danger chances over its last four games for a robust average of 12.5 per game. Moreover, they’ve translated those increased production metrics to increased output. The Jackets have notched 17 goals over that stretch, with all but two of those coming at five-on-five.

In their current form, the Islanders’ defense doesn’t possess the structure to limit that attack. New York has given up 10 or more quality opportunities in four of their last six, including getting out-chanced 22-9 over its previous two games. Predictably, that correlates with an eroding expected goals-for rating, with the Islanders posting a 44.1% benchmark across those contests.

This is Columbus’ Stanley Cup. After coming up short in their playoff pursuit, the Jackets can still go out on top with a decisive win at home. That’s what we expect, leaving an edge in backing them on the moneyline.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

This is just wild and pure speculation, but this could be the last time Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby take to the ice against each other. With another championship ring, Ovechkin might be tempted to skate off into the sunset with the goal-scoring record and the Stanley Cup in tow. For those reasons and more, the Washington Capitals versus Pittsburgh Penguins is appointment viewing.

Recently, scoring has been an issue for the Capitals. Across its last five games, Washington has just four goals at five-on-five. More concerningly, they’ve been held to one or fewer tallies in four of those five outings. Over that same stretch, Capitals goalies have given up 15 goals against at five-on-five, putting the Metropolitan Division winners in a bit of a tailspin.

While scoring has been an issue for the Pens, their goaltending has finally stepped up. Over the past four games, Penguins netminders have combined for a 95.6% five-on-five save percentage. Opponents have been held to a combined four goals, with only one of those opponents recording more than one goal.

Tonight’s classic showdown pits hot goaltenders against an anemic offense. We give the Penguins the advantage in this one, leaving an edge in backing the hosts at PPG Paints Arena.

