3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Sunday 3/30/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ glory days are very evidently behind them, and they appear more interested in just running out the clock on the 2024-25 season. That benefits the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night, as they look to tighten their grip on a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh’s last few efforts have been abysmal. The Pens are losing traction in the offensive and defensive ends, culminating in an eroding expected goals-for rating. Altogether, they’ve been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in seven of nine while giving up more than 10 such opportunities in all but three of those contests. Consequently, Pittsburgh’s eGF rating has plummeted to 39.7%, the second-worst mark in the NHL over that stretch.

The Senators are traveling in the opposite direction. Ottawa has made some valiant efforts, recording 10 or more quality chances in five straight. More importantly, that increased offensive production has come without compromising their defensive integrity with the Sens equaling or out-chancing their opponents in all five of those contests.

Despite their improved on-ice product, the Senators only have two wins over their last five games. They should be able to ride the momentum from last night’s win to another victory in Pittsburgh.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action on Sunday, trying to build off last night’s come-from-behind win in LA. Standing in their way is a resilient Anaheim Ducks squad that has iced an improved product over the past few weeks.

Anaheim’s offense has shown signs of increased cohesion over its recent stretch. The Ducks have exceeded 10 high-danger opportunities in three of their past four, averaging a beefy 12.8 chances per game. Predictably, that correlates with an improved expected goals-for rating, jumping to 58.8% across the four-game sample.

Unfortunately, the Leafs are trending in the opposite direction. Despite its litany of playmakers, Toronto’s production in the attacking zone is lacking. Over their last four games, they’ve been held to an average of 5.5 high-danger chances, while falling below eight opportunities in each one of those contests. Moreover, they’ve been out-chanced in all those outings, cratering their expected goals-for rating to 44.7%.

Based on their most recent performances, the Maple Leafs are undeserving of the -170 moneyline price in this one. As a result, that leaves an edge in backing the Ducks in this spot.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

The San Jose Sharks have been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention for quite some time. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Sharks from putting their best foot forward down the stretch. They’ll have another opportunity to let their offense shine in tonight’s Pacific Division battle versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Granted, San Jose was humbled in last night’s loss to the New York Rangers, but that didn’t come at the expense of offensive production. The Sharks put up 29 scoring opportunities in the loss, giving them 73 over their last three. Likewise, they’ve increased their high-danger production, totaling 28 quality chances over that same stretch.

Similarly, we’ve got the Kings earmarked for offensive production. LA had a masterful three-game stretch last week, recording 17 goals throughout a three-game winning streak. In the three games since then, the Kings have accumulated just four goals while being held scoreless at five-on-five in two of those contests.

Los Angeles has maintained its usual production, but doesn’t have the results to show for it. Consequently, we’re expecting a more fruitful performance on Sunday night, with the Sharks doing what they can to keep pace. Ultimately, we see an edge in backing this one to surpass 5.5 goals.

