3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Monday 4/7/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

Moneyline New York Rangers Apr 7 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Rangers haven’t given up on their playoff aspirations yet. Sitting six points back of the final wild card berth, the Rangers need to win out and get a little help. That climb continues with Monday’s showdown versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Thankfully, the Rangers have put forth some valiant efforts over their recent stretch. They’ve outplayed their opponents in four straight, accumulating a 56.2% expected goals–for rating along the way. New York is maximizing production at both ends of the ice, out-chancing three of four opponents in high-danger chances.

Tampa Bay’s recent efforts have been less impressive. The Bolts have compiled a 43.5% expected goals-for rating across their past four, failing to out-chance their opponents in scoring or high-danger chances in all but one of those contests. Now playing their fourth straight road game in seven nights, the Lightning could come out flat in the Big Apple.

New York’s recent efforts have been substantially better than the Lightning’s. With home-ice advantage against a road-weary Tampa Bay side, we see a tremendous edge in backing the Rangers on the moneyline.

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

Moneyline Winnipeg Jets Apr 7 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alas, the St. Louis Blues’ winning streak appears to be nearing its end. We’ve been discussing inevitable regression for the past few games, and the Blues will meet their match against the division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

St. Louis’ spectacular run is well beyond sustainable reaches. Throughout their 12-game winning streak, the Blues have significantly overachieved relative to their expected metrics. They’ve put together an expected goals-for rating of 49.7%, representing over a 20-point drop from their actual benchmark of 70.2%. Moreover, the Blues have been outplayed in five of their last eight, further tilting the analytics balance against them.

Conversely, the Jets have saved their best efforts for the playoff push. They’ve outplayed their opponents in seven straight, yielding a league-leading 60.7% eGF rating. Still, Winnipeg only has four wins for its efforts, implying the Jets are progression candidates over their coming games.

Winnipeg’s analytics advantage is much more significant than the betting line implies. The Blues are on the tipping point, and could fall into a late-season spiral ahead of the playoffs. On that basis, the edge lies in backing the Jets in this spot.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Moneyline Anaheim Ducks Apr 8 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Still without several top playmakers, the Edmonton Oilers wrap up their four-game road trip with an intra-divisional battle versus the Anaheim Ducks. The betting market has the Oilers out in front, but our analysis supports otherwise.

Predictably, Edmonton’s production and output have suffered without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers have been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in six straight, while failing to record more than two goals at five-on-five in any of those contests. Those scoring issues are compounded by Stuart Skinner’s absence, meaning Olivier Rodrigue is forced into action versus the Ducks.

On the other side, we’ve seen improved efforts from the Ducks recently. Over its last three contests, Anaheim is averaging 10.3 high-danger chances per game while outplaying two of its three opponents. That’s a continuation of their recent surge, in which the Ducks have outplayed teams in four of their last eight.

The Oilers’ anticipated decline continues against a resilient Ducks’ squad. Edmonton has issues all over the ice, and Anaheim is primed to exploit those shortcomings.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



