3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/23/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals

The Montreal Canadiens suffered an overtime loss in Game 1 versus the Washington Capitals. Nevertheless, the Habs dictated the pace and should put together a game-winning performance on Wednesday night.

Montreal drove possession in the series opener but couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities. While the Canadiens finished with a 53.5% Corsi rating and 2.7 expected goals-for total at five-on-five, they could only find the back of the net on one occasion. We’re anticipating another robust offensive showing, albeit with better results in Game 2.

The Capitals may have left with the win, but their performance perpetuated an unflattering streak to close the year. Washington has been thoroughly outplayed over their last 13 games, compiling a 4-8-1 record. While they put together a more complete effort, their underwhelming issues persist into Game 2.

Washington’s chance of winning isn’t as great as the betting line implies. On that basis, we’re making a play on the Canadiens evening the series before this matchup shifts back to Montreal.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

It took two periods, but the Edmonton Oilers finally found their rhythm. Edmonton put together its best 20-minute stretch in recent memory, ultimately coming up just short in Game 1 versus the Los Angeles Kings. We expect a full 60-minute effort from the Oilers, which should yield a better result in Game 2.

With just six seconds remaining in the second period, the Oilers found themselves in a 4-0 hole versus the Kings. However, a late tally to close out the period precipitated a 5-2 run. Edmonton tied it up late before eventually losing with just minutes to go. Still, in the third period, the Oilers outshot the Kings 15-13 while forcing the issue offensively.

The Kings couldn’t slow down the Oilers once they built momentum. LA was on its heels for most of the third period, unable to neutralize Edmonton’s attack. That’s reminiscent of previous playoff series, in which the Oilers outclassed the Kings and left them in their offensive wake.

We saw the Oilers at their best, and the Kings appeared lost. With everyone back up to game speed, we’re forecasting another solid showing at Crypto.com Arena. We see an edge in backing the Oilers to level the series at the current prices.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Mikko Rantanen +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Stars have been the superior team in their first-round showdown versus the Colorado Avalanche. So far, the Stars have compiled a 61.4% expected goals-for rating, and Mikko Rantanen has been an integral part of that success. As the series shifts to Colorado, another dominant effort is anticipated.

Rantanen’s time with the Stars has helped him rekindle his elite scoring touch. The scoring winger is nearly back to a point-per-game pace, but remains short of his expected mark. After being held scoreless over his last three games, Rantanen is on the verge of a breakout in Game 3.

The Stars continue to rely on Rantanen to drive scoring. Including his 26-minute effort in Monday’s overtime win, the Finnish winger is averaging 21:50 minutes of ice time over his last three outings. Moreover, he’s recorded three shots in all of those contests. With those performances, Rantanen’s production has outpaced his scoring, implying that we should immediately see more substantive output from him.

There’s nothing Rantanen would like more than returning to his former stomping grounds and leading his new team to victory. Given his recent surge in production and usage, we’re betting he breaks out in a big way on Wednesday night. We see immense value in backing Rantanen to record two or more points in Game 3.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

