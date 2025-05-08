3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 5/8/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

Somehow, the Washington Capitals found a way to play an even more passive system in Game 1’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Caps built a 1-0 lead early, then rested on their laurels the remainder of the contest. As we saw, that’s not a recipe for success against the Hurricanes.

Washington’s effort was dismal. At five-on-five, the Metropolitan Division winners mustered a laughable 10 shots and 15 scoring chances, albeit with a slightly more impressive nine high-danger opportunities. Not surprisingly, they could only record that single tally in the series opener.

The flip side of those analytics is much more substantive. The Canes dominated the contest, attempting 35 scoring and 18 high-danger chances, culminating in a 74.5% expected goals-for rating. Those dominant performances have become a hallmark of Carolina’s success. The Hurricanes have outplayed their opponents in four of six this postseason, while reaching double-digit high-danger opportunities in all but two of those outings.

This betting line continues underestimating the Hurricanes’ chances of prevailing on Thursday. On that basis, we see a significant edge in getting a piece of Carolina on the moneyline.

Taylor Hall Total Points Carolina Hurricanes May 8 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Balanced scoring remains the Hurricanes’ most prominent strength this postseason. While the Canes’ top guns continue to blaze the trail, we anticipate a more robust effort from some of their role players as the season progresses. Chief among them, Taylor Hall is due for an offensive explosion, sooner rather than later.

Hall doesn’t get the same kind of recognition he used to. Over the past few seasons, the former Hart Trophy winner has accepted a lesser role. Despite the decreased usage, Hall delivers elite analytics every time he’s on the ice. That has become even more evident in the playoffs.

So far this postseason, the Canes forward rates as one of the top producers on the team. Hall has put up 66.7% scoring and 69.4% high-danger chance ratings, contributing to a 65.8% expected goals-for rating. On a more absolute basis, he remains three goals below his expected total. Hall has been on the ice for five goals, a substantive departure from his expected total of 8.0.

Hall is a natural progression candidate, and we’re expecting him to find his way onto the scoresheet in Game 2. The veteran has a sterling analytics profile, and there is value in backing him to eclipse his modest point prop, particularly at plus-money.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

60 Min Moneyline (3 Way) 60 Min Moneyline (3 Way) Tie +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Slow starts and ineffective goaltending have been the Edmonton Oilers’ undoing this postseason. Still, they have offset those shortcomings with elite analytics and some of the best scoring metrics in the postseason. They face a stiff challenge trying to head back to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead and could need more than the allotted time in Thursday’s pivotal Game 2 clash versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Oilers dominated the final two periods in Tuesday's win over the Knights, culminating in one of their best performances of the playoffs. Ultimately, Edmonton outchanced the hosts by a massive 32-13 in scoring chances and 13-3 in high-danger opportunities. Ultimately, those were driving factors in their decisive 73.5% expected goals-for rating.

Vegas hasn’t been playing with the same kind of gusto. The Golden Knights have been significantly outplayed over their last two contests, generating a 28.9% expected goals-for rating in the series-deciding game versus the Minnesota Wild. They followed it up with their lackluster effort in the series opener. If they want to make the next round, they need to get their metrics working in their favor.

The Golden Knights need to take a big step forward in Game 2, but that won’t negate Edmonton’s relentless attack. This should be an entirely different tone than Game 1, and it could take more than 60 minutes to determine a winner. We see an edge in betting that this one goes to overtime at the current prices.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any NHL playoff game(s) happening from May 8th through May 11th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

