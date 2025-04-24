3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 4/24/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are walking a dangerous line ahead of Game 2. The Bolts are at risk of going down 2-0 in their first-round series versus the Florida Panthers before even embarking on the road. The betting market may be short on the Lightning’s chances, but we aren’t.

Tampa Bay was held to just one goal on 20 scoring chances and eight high-danger chances in the series opener. That performance represents a significant departure from their typical production and output. In their four previous games, the Bolts were up to 13.3 high-danger chances per game and 3.0 goals per game. Expect immediate correction on Thursday.

Likewise, the Panthers' Game 1 effort wasn’t indicative of their recent performances. The defending champs had given up an average of 11.0 high-danger chances per game across their previous three contests, highlighting some concerning defensive deficiencies. Moreover, they had recorded just 12 goals at five-on-five across their last nine contests.

Florida’s decisive win will be hard to replicate in Game 2, and the Bolts should respond with another elite effort. As such, we see an advantage on the Lightning moneyline at home.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

It’s hard to overlook the value on the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of their opening round series versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Sens had the Atlantic Division winners on their heels, and that advantage looks more pronounced at home.

Despite losing both games, Ottawa had outplayed the Leafs through the first two games of this series. The Senators out-chanced Toronto in both contests. In Game 1, the Sens put up 22 scoring chances and six high-danger chances to the Leafs’ 12 and five, respectively. A similar pattern played out in Game 2, with the wild-card team out-pacing their hosts 23-17 in scoring opportunities and 9-8 in quality chances.

In doing so, the Leafs have elevated their actual goals-for total above expected. Naturally, we’re anticipating some immediate regression. Toronto has tallied five goals at five-on-five and nine goals across all strengths. That puts them two goals ahead at the pace at five-on-five and four goals ahead of the mark across all strengths.

The Senators have more than kept pace with the Leafs thus far and are positioned for additional success with the series shifting back to Ottawa. Bettors rarely shy away from the Maple Leafs, so waiting could yield an improved return for those looking to get a piece of the Sens.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

The Winnipeg Jets could put the St. Louis Blues on the ropes. Already up 2-0 in their first-round series, the Jets head to St. Louis for a pivotal Game 3. As he usually does, Jordan Binnington can put together another dynamite performance when it matters most.

Binnington is known for coming up big when his team needs him most. We saw it in the Four Nations Final and during the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning run, and we’ll likely see it again on Thursday night. Moreover, he’s a candidate for positive regression following two sub-optimal performances.

The last time the Blues made the playoffs, Binnington posted a 94.9% save percentage. This year, he’s operating significantly below that mark, stopping just 87.4% of the shots faced. While he will likely eventually settle somewhere between those marks, the Blues' netminder has serious ground to make up in the short term.

The Jets’ offense should have difficulty breaking through St. Louis’ defensive structure. That insulation should help Binnington take a few steps toward returning his save percentage to the normal range. As such, we see value in backing Binnington to stop the first 15 shots he faces on Thursday night.

