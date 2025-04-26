3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Saturday 4/26/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

Total Goals Under Apr 26 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shockingly, the Minnesota Wild have staked themselves to a 2-1 series lead in their opening-round showdown versus the Vegas Golden Knights. As they typically do, we’re betting the Wild sit back in their defensive traps as they try to head back to Sin City with the Knights on the ropes.

Minnesota has effectively shut down the Golden Knights all series, but its proficiency was exceptional on home ice. In Game 3, Vegas was held to a paltry 22 scoring and five high-danger chances. Predictably, that correlated with zero goals at five-on-five. Still, the Knights have been held to just four goals at five-on-five throughout the series, pointing toward sustained success for Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center.

The numbers also point toward immediate offensive correction from the Wild. Minnesota has recorded 10 goals over its last two games, with all but four coming at five-on-five. More concerningly, that surge in scoring has come without the corresponding production. Across that two-game stretch, the Wild have just nine high-danger chances, mustering just two quality opportunities last time out.

So far this season, the scoring has not matched the offensive production. That inevitable regression could be exacerbated by Minnesota leaning into its defensive structure in a pivotal Game 4 matchup. Ultimately, the most pronounced advantage lies in backing this one to fall under the total.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs have backed the Ottawa Senators into a corner. The Atlantic Division winners have won the first three games of their first-round series versus their provincial rivals. We’re betting the Leafs break out the brooms for Saturday’s Game 4 clash in Ottawa.

After building an early lead and relinquishing control in Game 1, the Leafs have kept their foot on the pedal in each of the last two. While both games required overtime to determine a winner, Toronto dictated the pace in both contests. In Game 2, the Leafs put up a 56.3% expected goals-for rating, followed by a 52.4% eGF rating as the visitors last time out. Another dominant performance is anticipated on Saturday night.

The Sens’ limited playoff experience also appears to be a factor in their limited offensive success. Through the first three games of the series, Ottawa has totaled just six goals, with only three coming at five-on-five. Further, we’re not counting on a resurgent performance in Game 4. Ottawa has been held to an average of 21.3 scoring and 7.3 high-danger chances per game. Sadly, that doesn’t correlate with an anticipated increase in scoring.

The Leafs have been in this position before, and the moment won’t be too big for them. Their new playing style is conducive to playoff success, and we expect that to shine through in Game 4. Toronto shouldn’t be underdogs in this spot, and we see an edge on the Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Matt Duchene +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Stars pulled off an upset win in Game 3, tilting the series odds in their favor. Staked with a 2-1 lead, Dallas heads into tonight’s battle versus the Colorado Avalanche, looking to add to its series advantage. As they always do, the Stars can turn to Matt Duchene to help drive their scoring.

Duchene remains an invaluable offensive contributor for the Stars. The four-time All-Star was a point-per-game player this season, registering his highest goal output since 2021-22. Naturally, Duchene’s analytics profile points toward sustained success in the playoffs.

The Stars continue to deploy Duchene in an attacking role. He’s starting 59.1% of his shifts in the opponent’s end in three playoff games. As expected, that correlates with top-end production. Duchene ranks third on the team in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 12.0 and 5.0, respectively. However, his scoring does not yet match his production. So far this series, Duchene has been held pointless and is sitting three goals below his expected on-ice production.

Duchene is a natural progression candidate over the coming games. His output should increase to match his analytics profile, starting in a crucial Game 4. There’s an edge in several of his props, the most notable of which is backing him as an any time goal scorer.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any NHL game happening from April 25th through April 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



