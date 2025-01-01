3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Devils at Kings on New Year's Day

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

New Year's Day Devils at Kings Betting Picks

New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

The New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings will kick off the new year as the lone matchup on the NHL calendar. The Kings enter this contest as one of the elite home teams in the league. They’ve registered a dominant 12-2-1 record in their barn this season. Add on that the Kings have posted a 6-2-2 record over their last 10 games, and you can understand the appeal of looking in their direction when they are a slight home underdog.

The Kings have quietly gone about their business again this season and look like a quality playoff team. Anze Kopitar remains an impactful player for the Kings at both ends of the ice. Kopitar has tallied 39 points on the campaign and looks to have turned back the clock offensively. Kopitar already has 12 goals under his belt this year, and you can bank on him leading by example in this contest against a star-studded Devils roster. Kopitar’s goal-scoring prop stands out on Wednesday.

The Kings and Devils already faced off earlier this season in New Jersey, a game which saw the Devils post a 3-1 victory. The Kings are one of just seven NHL teams that have allowed fewer than 100 goals this season. With the Kings playing at home to begin the new year, they’ll control the matchups in this game. Although there’s plenty of offense present for both teams, Sheldon Keefe and Jim Hiller will have no issues playing a tight, defensive-minded game, which is what we’re leaning toward here.

