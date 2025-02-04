3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Tuesday 2/4/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

The New Jersey Devils' offense is finding its stride, posting at least three goals in four of its last five games. That's an achievable mark opposite the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Pittsburgh's D has been their Achilles' heel all season, sitting as a bottom-eight club in expected goals (xG) allowed per 60 minutes (3.16), high-danger chances allowed per 60 (11.7), and save rate (.886 SV%).

Jack Hughes (0.50 projected goals) is our NHL projections' most likely scorer for the team, but Timo Meier (0.48) isn't far behind at much longer odds, mirroring Hughes' role as the second unit's leading scorer and point man on the power play.

Meier had a goal, an assists, and three shots on net the last time these offensive juggernauts linked up. I'll back him to light the lamp again.

The 6.5-goal total implies a defense-optional contest between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres in Western New York. Let's boogie.

Tage Thompson (+130 to score) will get plenty of love in the goal-scoring market for Buffalo, but Alex Tuch is a threat, too. On the Sabres' second line and power-play unit, Tuch has managed multiple shots on goal in 10 of his last 12 games, but he's scored just twice. Regression is coming.

Columbus is a candidate to make it happen, per their bottom-10 rates in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (12.7) and SV% (.887).

We've got Tuch projected for 0.48 median goals, implying closer to +162 odds for a score if correct.

We'll save the best scorer in the best matchup for...a 10:40 p.m. EST puck drop. Apologies, east coasters.

Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars visit the Anaheim Ducks, whose breakout campaign with a playoff prayer hasn't been on the back of defense. Anaheim's allowed the second-most xG per 60 minutes (3.51), leaning on a stellar year from Lukas Dostal (22.58 goals saved above expectation) in the crease.

A sniper like Robo can sneak it past him. Robertson has four goals in his last six games, totaling 13 shots on goal. As always, he leads the charge on Dallas' top forward line and power-play unit.

At 0.57 projected median goals, FanDuel Research's projections see the winger as today's second-most likely scorer anywhere. We'd expect these odds to be a bit closer to +130.

