3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Thursday 3/6/25

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

In a plus matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, all three players on the Tampa Bay Lightning's first line have a great opportunity to light the lamp tonight, but Jake Guentzel looks like the best value.

Our NHL projections forecast 0.55 goals for Guentzel, which is a smidge lower than Brayden Point (0.65) and Nikita Kucherov (0.64). However, Guentzel also carries the longest goal scoring odds of the trio, and that projection implies roughly +136 odds of scoring, suggesting that +190 is a good price to take the plunge. He leads the team in expected goals (27.9) and is fresh off a two-goal game earlier this week.

As for the Sabres, they've given up both the seventh-most expected goals per 60 (3.19) and high-danger chances per 60 (11.55), and projected starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shouldn't give much of a boost with just 0.1 goals saved above expected. The Lightning have one of the night's highest implied team totals (3.95), as well.

Since Dylan Guenther returned to the lineup at the beginning of February, he's averaged 19+ minutes over the last 9 games and has scored 6 times off 35 shots on goal.

He's in a great spot to find the back of the net versus the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings have the ninth-most expected goals allowed per 60 (3.11), and their biggest issue is a league-worst 69.9% penalty killing percentage.

Guenther leads the Utah Hockey Club in shots on goal per 60, and his bump in ice time since coming back is a great sign of things to come. Additionally, 10 of his 22 goals have come on power plays, so he's well-suited to exploit Detroit's weak penalty kill.

Our model projects Guenther for 0.59 goals, which implies closer to +124 any time goal odds.

The San Jose Sharks are a team we always like to see on the opposing side for any time goals, and that's reflected by the Colorado Avalanche boasting the slate's highest implied team total (4.55). The Sharks are 32nd in expected goals against per 60 (3.49), 27th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (12.56), and 24th in penalty killing percentage (75.5%). Add in projected starting netminder Alexandar Georgiev (-11.0 goals saved above expected), and we should expect the Avs to pile up the goals tonight.

While we typically prefer longer odds in this market, getting plus odds for Nathan MacKinnon to score in such a fantastic matchup is still quite tempting. MacKinnon may not sit near the league's top in goals scored (23) this season, but he ranks second in shots on goal (249), averaging a whopping 4.0 per game and 10.5 per 60 minutes.

MacKinnon projects for a slate-best 0.68 goals and 4.9 shots on Thursday.

