3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Friday 3/7/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Pierre-Luc Dubois +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

While another Washington Capitals forward is chasing goal-scoring history, I can't back the legendary Alex Ovechkin for a goal at his odds. They're too short.

However, Pierre-Luc Dubois' are not.

Dubois has made his impact felt in his first year with D.C., and that impact is on the rise in March. He's totaled 10 shots on goal in three games this month, scoring twice. This comes after a promotion to the team's lead power play along with a spot on the second even-strength grouping.

Therefore, we're not buying the production as much as a role shift entering this game with the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit's bottom-12 marks in expected goals (xG) allowed per 60 minutes (3.10) and save rate (.890 SV%) don't hurt matters, either.

FanDuel Research's NHL projections expect 0.39 median goals from Dubois on Friday, so we'd have expected to see the number a bit closer to +209.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dylan Guenther +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the first time in half a decade, the Utah Hockey Club are out of the bottom 10 in goals per 60 minutes (2.78). Dylan Guenther's emergence has played a huge role in that.

As a newfound compliment to Clayton Keller, Guenther has 23 goals in just 50 games after missing 11 due to injury. That goals per game mark (0.46) shatters a career-high -- especially when he's already 5 goals above his best season total. He skates on the second line but joins Keller on the first power-play unit.

Both are in our projections' top-six most likely scorers today thanks to a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, who allow the fourth-most xG per 60 minutes in the league (3.36). Petr Mrazek (-9.68 goals saved above expectation) has also come back to Earth this season between the pipes for Chicago.

Guenther is projected for 0.56 median goals in this road matchup, meaning +143 odds for a score would be more appropriate if that's correct.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Pavel Dorofeyev +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Only the San Jose Sharks have allowed more goals than the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. We'll want to target them on this short slate, but doing so can be tough with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Buried behind three teammates, Pavel Dorofeyev is an interesting look considering he's tied for the team lead in scores (24) as the second line's right wing and point man on the first power-play unit. Pittsburgh's 77.9% penalty kill (23rd in the NHL) is one of the ways they've been burned.

Dorofeyev has only scored twice since the start of February, but that's a different story of effort than 26 shots on goal in the 9 games. He's actually now below his career-long shooting percentage (13.9%) this season (13.4%).

Expecting an uptick soon with consistent shot volume, our projections expect 0.56 median goals in this tilt. He's the algorithm's favorite play near the top of the board today.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.