3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Friday 2/7/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

The Pittsburgh Penguins' offense is hurtin' for certain without Sidney Crosby, but this is a good spot for them.

Pittsburgh enters with just 11 goals in their last six games, but the New York Rangers' bizarre defensive season could help them generate chances. New York has allowed the fourth-most expected goals (3.55 xG) and high-danger chances (12.7) per 60 minutes, leaving Igor Shesterkin to fill in the gaps as he so often does.

We know scorers like Rickard Rakell can bury quality looks. Rakell is averaging 5.0 shots per game in February after assuming Crosby's role as the center on the first forward line and power-play unit. With 24 goals already, the Swede is on pass to shatter his career-high mark (34).

FanDuel Research's NHL projections expect 0.41 median goals from Rakell on Friday, meaning we'd set him closer to +197 for a score.

The best individual matchup on Friday's short slate belongs to the Nashville Predators.

Last season, the Chicago Blackhawks' defensive woes were cleaned up by Petr Mrazek, who posted 14.39 goals saved above expectation (GSAx). At -5.22 GSAx this year, Mrazek has been of little aid to a defense allowing 3.42 xG per 60 minutes (second-most in hockey).

Nashville's own struggles on the offensive end are punching in their correct weight class, but Jon Marchessault can take advantage of this matchup. Marchessault is due for regression shooting the puck; his 9.9% shooting percentage would be his lowest since 2019-20, and he's scored just twice for his last 49 pucks on net. That doesn't even sound like the sniper.

We've got Marchessault projected for 0.46 median goals on Friday, implying closer to +171 odds if correct.

A quiet winner of the Mikko Rantanen trade? Artturi Lehkonen's counting stats.

More of Nathan MacKinnon's setups are coming the winger's way; he's managed 2 goals, an assist, and 15 shots on goal in his last five games atop the Colorado Avalanche's first forward line and power-play unit.

These are pretty stunning odds for a marker when Rantanen and Jonathan Drouin lived short of this line a year ago. I don't think oddsmakers have quite caught up to the boost he'll receive in the long run alongside Mack.

The Edmonton Oilers are a tough matchup by xG allowed per 60 minutes (2.68), but the Avs' implied 2.81 team total isn't shabby, and 71 of Colorado's 155 goals still on the roster (45.8%) come from the team's loaded top line.

We've got Lehkonen projected for 0.40 goals, making him the best value of these three props relative to odds.

