3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Friday 2/28/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Auston Matthews' cold streak has extended into February, notching just one goal in all action -- including the 4 Nations Face-Off.

However, the three-time Rocket Richard winner might be able to make some hay on Friday. A challenging defensive season for the New York Rangers shows them bottom five in expected goals (3.35 xG) and high-danger chances (13.1) allowed per 60 minutes. Igor Shesterkin has been able to clean up some of the mess, but this prolific Toronto Maple Leafs offense could prove to be too much.

It's not as if Matthews isn't trying, though. He's put at least three shots on goal in all but one NHL contest this month. He's at 3.98 shots on goal per game, which isn't wildly far off 2023-24's mark (4.56) where he potted 69 goals and sat around a pick 'em in this market.

FanDuel Research's NHL projections expect 0.60 median goals from Matthews tonight, which would imply roughly +119 odds for a marker if correct.

Be kind to me, Adrian.

I selected Adrian Kempe on Tuesday, and he turned into teammate Anze Kopitar (825 career assists) with a pair of helpers. He proceeds to come out and score Wednesday on a pair of shots on goal.

Overwhelmingly, Kempe is the most likely Los Angeles Kings scorer. On the team's top forward and power-play units next to Kopitar, he leads the team in goals (26) and shots on goal (168) while logging 19:34 TOI. That's a key notch over second-liner Kevin Fiala (18:34) at the same odds.

Tonight's matchup with the Dallas Stars is surprisingly solid. A juggernaut of years past, Dallas has allowed the 17th-most xG per 60 minutes (2.90) and has gotten a middle-of-the-road campaign from Jake Oettinger (.909 SV%) in goal.

We've got Kempe projected for 0.47 median goals -- well above Fiala (0.33). I'll reluctantly keep turning to the Swede above +175.

The Colorado Avalanche are aptly named in their Denver building.

Colorado's 65.4 Corsi per 60 minutes is third-best among home teams in the NHL, creating an...avalanche...of chances. Even opposite a stingy Minnesota Wild defense and goaltending situation, I want a piece of their 3.41-goal implied team total.

With three goals in his seven February contests, Artturi Lehkonen keeps delivering as the Avs won't fix what's not broken on their top line. He's still on Nathan MacKinnon's left wing at even strength and with a man advantage. His 2.57 shots on goal per game during February is a new high-water mark for a month this season.

Our projections have taken notice, assigning Lehkonen the highest non-MacKinnon number (0.43) for median goals. This number squeaks into value range but is a vital one to shop around the +185 mark.

