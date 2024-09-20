3 Best NFL SGP Bets for Week 3

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown (+145)

Alvin Kamara Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Saints -2.5 (-118)

Chris Olave posted a measly 3.5% touchdown rate across his first two seasons in the league. He was a big touchdown regression candidate heading into 2024.

Then, we saw the New Orleans Saints put up a whopping 91 points through Week 2, but still no scores for Olave.

While it's a bit astonishing that he has yet to get in on the scoring fun, it's not by a lack of opportunity. Olave has handled a 21.1% target share, 20.0% red zone target share, and 85.0% route participation rate. In Week 2, he was tackled twice within the five-yard line.

I'm willing to bet that his bad luck will change as the red-hot Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles defense has looked pretty sour this season, leaving New Orleans with a 25.5 implied team total for Sunday.

Let's tack on the Saints' spread to this Same Game Parlay. The favorites are coming off a statement road victory after pouncing on the Dallas Cowboys. They've outscored opponents by 62 points so far and have the fixings to stay hot against a Philadelphia team that has looked discombobulated.

Keeping in line with our pro-Saints sentiment, let's look for Alvin Kamara to eclipse his rushing yards prop. Kamara ran for 83 yards in Week 1 and 115 yards in Week 2. In theory, we could have maybe seen Kamara's rushing line rise with the huge performances. Instead, the market is asking him to clear a manageable bar of 65.5 rushing yards against an Eagles run defense that has been terrible.

numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics rank Philly's run D out as 29th in the league. Just last week, we saw this team give up a combined 150 rush yards to Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier via 23 carries (6.5 yards per carry). Plus, if New Orleans is holding down a lead, we can probably expect a run-heavy script late in the game.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Lions Moneyline (-148)

Jameson Williams Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-110)

The Detroit Lions will visit the Arizona Cardinals for a game that features a week-high 51.5 over/under. There are a thousand ways we could turn when building a Same Game Parlay for these two fiery offenses, but ultimately, I want to fully buy into a bounce-back game for Detroit.

The Lions rank eighth in numberFire's nERD-based power rankings while the Cardinals rank 17th. I don't have to talk you into either of these offenses, but Arizona's defense has far more potholes than Detroit's. Sure, they limited Josh Allen's offense to zero points with five minutes left in the second half of Week 1, but Buffalo quickly worked out the kinks and ended up lighting the Cardinals up for 34 points in no time. Per numberFire, the Cardinals enter Week 3 with a 24th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense. Even if they've been a bit better than expected -- with their secondary, defensive line, and linebacker unit owning dead-last ranks coming into the season (via PFF) -- they're still an unconvincing bunch.

Jameson Williams looks primed to exceed 50.5 receiving yards after going scorched earth for 200 yards (second-most in NFL) in Week's 1 and 2. His 24.7% target share, 46.3% air yards share, and 96.4% route participation rate prove he is here to stay in this offense. While he has over-performed and his target shares are bound to come down to some degree, I'm not buying that this has been a total fluke for Jamo.

Finally, let's add David Montgomery's touchdown prop to this SGP. He notched 13 rush scores through 14 games a season ago and has picked up right where he left off, reaching the end zone in both games thus far. He touts a 50.0% red zone rush share among the backs in Detroit and has also logged one red zone target. The Lions have a 27.5 implied team total, and I have a hard time believing Montgomery wouldn't be a contributor to that total.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Brandon Aiyuk Anytime Touchdown (+130)

Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown (+115)

Demarcus Robinson 40+ Receiving Yards (-148)

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will meet up for a battle of the injured offenses. Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp will all be sidelined in this one, while George Kittle (hamstring) has missed practice this week and could sit out, too.

Brandon Aiyuk should feast against a Rams pass defense that ranks 30th (per numberFire) and has coughed up seven touchdowns (four passing touchdowns) for 67 points through Week 2. Aiyuk saw a 16.5% red zone target share a season ago, and I don't have to tell you what that red zone volume could look like with CMC, Samuel, and maybe even Kittle out. He's seen two red zone targets in each game this season (40.0% red zone target share), even with Samuel and Kittle around. We should be quite high on him in this soft matchup.

Let's turn to LAR's side and look for Demarcus Robinson to reel in 40 yards. There wasn't a whole lot of love to go around for the Rams in the offenses' poor Week 2 showing sans Nacua -- and Kupp for the better part of the game. But Matthew Stafford is still a friendly signal-caller to be tied to, and Robinson's 96.1% route participation rate proves he should see the most work among wideouts while Nacua and Kupp are out. He managed 42 yards in Week 1 before compiling 50 in Week 2.

We can wrap this Same Game Parlay up by looking for Kyren Williams to contribute one score. Williams' 69.7% rush share and 12 red zone touches (second-most in NFL) through two games speak to his mighty usage. He logged 17 touchdowns through 14 games in 2023 and has reached the end zone in both games this season. Injuries to Nacua and Kupp do hinder the Rams' chances at consistently reaching the red zone, but numberFire's NFL projections expect this offense to outdo the market. They forecast the Rams to score 21.54 points in this one.

Plus, Nick Bosa and Chavarius Ward have both made it to the injury report in Week 3. Ward did not practice on Thursday. The potential loss of one of the league's best cornerbacks could open some doors for the Rams on Sunday.

