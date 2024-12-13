3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 15

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

This article will provide some SGPs builds to consider each week based on the games and props available, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 15

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints

Terry McLaurin 70+ Receiving Yards (+100)

Terry McLaurin Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Commanders Over 29.5 Points (+162)

The Washington Commanders hit a rut from Week's 10 to 12, losing three straight and failing to put up 30 points in any of those games. It's fair to note that two of those contests were against the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, both of whom rank in the top five of schedule-adjusted total defense.

Washington was revived in Week 13, blowing the doors off the Tennessee Titans by a score of 42-19. With a week of rest under their belt, the Commanders could come out of the bye and deliver a similarly brutal beating against the New Orleans Saints.

Since Week 4, the Saints are coughing up 24.8 points per game. In this same span, they're letting up 28.6 points per game to clubs that rank inside the top-26 in schedule-adjusted total offense (the Commanders rank 4th). It doesn't help that Marshon Lattimore, the Saints' top cornerback, was dealt to this very Commanders team earlier this season. Lattimore's actually making his Washington debut this weekend.

The Commanders are averaging 28.9 points per game and could meet the 30 marker with ease in this matchup. Terry McLaurin should help them get there.

McLaurin touts a 22.1% target share, 40.5% air yards share, 20.4% red zone target share, and 43.5% end zone target share. He's netting 2.66 yards per route run and sees 3.3 downfield looks per game. With Noah Brown (kidney) out, further work should be funneled in McLaurin's direction. Brown was seeing a 27.2% air yards share and the Saints might not have the manpower to limit McLaurin's extra looks on Sunday.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Terry McLaurin +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Jameson Williams 80+ Receiving Yards (+260)

Over 46.5 (-330)

Week 15 is treating us to a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, and the market has just as high expectations as the public. This game's showing a 2.5-point spread in favor of Detroit and a stampeding 54.5 over/under. Thus, their are a variation of Same Game Parlay builds that could catch our eye, but the first place I want to start is Josh Allen anytime touchdown.

Dating back to last season, Allen has scored at least one touchdown in 18 out of 30 games. That's good for a 60% hit rate, but his +120 touchdown odds imply only a 45.5% probability. Allen takes 30.6% of the team's red zone rushes and the Bills have shown zero hesitancy to implement the tush push at the goal line.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Next up, let's look for Jameson Williams to convert his team-leading 32.4% air yards share into 80 receiving yards. Jamo has cracked 76 receiving yards in 54.5% of games this season. He's netting 85.3 yards at Ford Field and has outdone 78 yards in five out of six games in this split. Further, he leads the Lions in total targets across their last three. If this contest cracks the way we are expecting it to, meaning a close and high-scoring affair, Jamo and his big-play tendencies will be involved from start to finish.

A parlay of Josh Allen anytime TD and Jamo 80-plus receiving yards gets us +516 odds, and tacking on an alt total of over 46.5 bumps this SGP up to +645. That's a great bump considering we are already betting on both offenses to perform.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Nico Collins 100+ Receiving Yards (+136)

Nico Collins Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Texans -2.5 (-120)

I like crafting SGPs that involve one player going off, resulting in team success. Nico Collins is no stranger to a 100-yard, one-touchdown game, and him doing so this weekend would help the Houston Texans cover a 2.5-point spread versus the Miami Dolphins.

As you could guess, Collins' market shares are preposterous. He sees a 25.8% target share, 41.0% air yards share, 32.1% red zone target share, and 66.7% end zone target share. If we remove a Week 5 game that Collins left early due to injury, his target share (28.7%) and air yards share (42.7%) each get a bump. He's put his straight-up talent on display, too, netting 3.60 yards per route run and 6.4 yards after catch, the sixth-most among players who have logged at least 45 receptions this season.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Nico Collins +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Though Houston may look to get a guy like Tank Dell going post-bye, Collins has never been the wrong answer to a problem. Miami comes in with a seventh-ranked schedule-adjusted rush D but their pass D ranks just 19th. They're also forcing opponents to pass at the 10th-highest rate across their last three. The game environment -- indoors, close spread (2.5), decent total (46.5) -- will work in Collins' favor, too.

Let's cap off this SGP by asking the Texans to cover. Houston is at home and coming off a much-needed bye week, which should have them ready to roll against a Miami group that is clinging on to a sliver of playoff hope. Houston owns the third-best schedule-adjusted pass D in the league. If that unit comes out to play, it could be tough sledding for the Dolphins, who have all but abandoned their ground game and haven't seen ideal rushing efficiency from De'Von Achane this season.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.