3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 14

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 14

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

George Pickens 80+ Receiving Yards (+124)

Jerry Jeudy 70+ Receiving Yards (-111)

Over 43.5 (-118)

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet up in Week 14. Cleveland's games are totaling an average of 51 points since Jameis Winston became a starter. Pittsburgh's games are netting 51.7 points in six games under Russell Wilson.

Jameis' ability to make big plays -- whether it's for his offense or the opposing defense -- is clear. Russ and the Steelers, meanwhile, will get a chance to pounce on Cleveland's 23rd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. I like this game to amass more than 43.5 points and am looking for George Pickens and Jerry Jeudy to help get us there.

Pickens touts a 27.7% target share and a gaudy 47.2% air yards share. He's topped 70 yards in five of his last six games and exceeded 80 in half of them. The Browns let up a league-high 16.36 yards per catch to WRs, making for a matchup that Pickens can exploit.

Jeudy's matchup is no delight, but he's averaging a massive 122.8 yards in five full games alongside Jameis and has notched at least 70 in all of them, including 85 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 12. He hammered a second-ranked Denver pass D for 235 yards last Monday night and is starting to look a bit matchup proof. He's seeing a 32.1% air yards share in Jameis' offense and more looks could come his way with Cedric Tillman (concussion) out.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane 90+ Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

Braelon Allen Over 52.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Dolphins' Moneyline (-270)

The Miami Dolphins are looking to stay alive in the playoff race with a win over the New York Jets this weekend. De'Von Achane is no cog in Miami's offense and should find advanced success against a Jets D that ranks 24th against the run.

New York is surrendering the fourth-most carries and the sixth-most yards per catch to RBs, allowing Achane a chance to flash his status as a dual-threat against the pass and run. He's enjoying a 62.9% snap rate, 17.8% target share, and averaging 17.5 carries plus targets since Tua Tagovailoa returned from the IR in Week 8.

Achane is netting 102 scrimmage yards per game in eight games alongside Tua. At home and with Tua, he's churned out 56, 100, 165, 147, and 104 yards. The soft matchup is just an added bonus.

Breece Hall (knee) is listed as doubtful for this contest. That's Braelon Allen's music. The rookie back has flashed big upside in his freshman campaign, playing 25.6% of the snaps in an offense that we once assumed Hall would totally dominate. Miami's seventh-ranked rush D unit is stellar, but I like Allen to exceed 52.5 yards based on his projected volume. not his matchup.

The Jets are already calling off the dogs and likely don't care to see Aaron Rodgers sling it too much, even in a come-from-behind scenario. I imagine Allen swill get plenty of run in this one, as the rookie has yet to have the chance to show his upside sans Hall.

Sauce Gardner and C.J. Mosley will also be out for New York in this one, so let's tack on Miami's moneyline to this SGP. New York's 19th-ranked D is not overly intimidating and the Dolphins' offense rarely has trouble performing at home so long as Tua is around.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson 100+ Receiving Yards (+154)

Justin Jefferson Anytime Touchdown (-110)

Vikings -5.5 (-114)

I can get on board with a 100-yard, one-touchdown performance from Justin Jefferson en route to a six-point Minnesota Vikings victory at +440 odds.

Jefferson is never a hard player to get on board with, as he's just that good. He dominates a 29.6% target share, 37.7% air yards share, 25.0% red zone target share, and 32.1% end zone target share. On top of that, he's generating 2.70 yards per route run and averages 4.5 downfield targets per game.

He went for 99 yards last week but hasn't touched the century mark since November 3rd. JJettas is due just in time for a date with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons come in with a 25th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. Atlanta is surrendering the fourth-most receptions and the second-most touchdowns per game to WRs. Despite logging 49 targets across his last six contests, Jefferson didn't score in any of those competitions. Positive regression could be forthcoming.

Let's double-down on our pro-Minnesota, anti-Atlanta position and look for the Vikings to cover a 5.5-point spread. Minnesota has the best schedule-adjusted defense in the NFL and are one of just five teams to achieve 10 wins so far this season. They tout a +78 point differential to Atlanta's meh -38 differential.

The Falcons have lost three straight thanks to Kirk Cousins throwing for six interceptions and zero touchdown passes in that span. The calls to bench Cousins are coinciding with a road matchup against the best defense in the league, so I'll back numberFire's assessment of Minnesota having a seven-point edge in this one.

