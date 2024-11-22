3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 12

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Mike Evans 70+ Receiving Yards (+154)

Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown (+115)

Buccaneers -5.5 (-120)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the New York Giants, who are sending out Tommy DeVito after parting ways with Daniel Jones.

The Giants might be without Malik Nabers, who has missed practice this week due to a groin injury. The Bucs, on the other hand, are getting their star receiver back. Mike Evans missed four weeks due to a hamstring injury but has been a full participant in practice this week. Evans suggested that he could have played in Week 10, so I feel comfortable backing him now that he's had some extra time to recover following Tampa Bay's bye.

Let's look for Evans to pick up 70 yards and a touchdown. Before his injury, he was seeing a 19.3% target share, 37.2% air yards share, 24.2% red zone target share, and a 55.6% end zone target share. Chris Godwin's season-ending ankle injury leaves Evans with an even bigger load to shoulder, but he and Baker Mayfield can get it done in a soft matchup.

Evans will be defended by Deonte Banks. Banks has allowed the second-most fantasy points per route run to opposing WRs this season. The Bucs have a pretty terrible defense but it's hard to envision DeVito finding his way out of inefficient drives and turnovers, especially if Nabers sits. I like Evans to return with a bang, helping Tampa Bay cover this 5.5-point spread.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Tyreek Hill 50+ Receiving Yards (-225)

Over 46.5 (-105)

The New England Patriots are playing fun games in 2024? Drake Maye has elevated New England's offense big time. He's tossed nine touchdown passes through five full starts and checks in with 0.02 Net Expected Points (NEP) added per dropback. This week, he'll take on a Miami Dolphins team that ranks 17th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Let's see if Drake can connect with his top target.

Hunter Henry has earned a 20.1% target share and 28.3% red zone target share this year. In five full games alongside Maye, he's seeing a 21.7% target share and 41.2% red zone target share. Henry is due for scoring regression, posing as the only WR or TE in the league who has scored just once despite logging 66-plus targets. I like his chances to finally punch one in on Sunday.

The Patriots rank a trying 24th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. They are allowing the ninth-most targets, ninth-most receptions, and seventh-most yards per game to opposing wideouts. That puts Tyreek Hill in a good spot to perform, so let's add Hill 50+ Receiving Yards to this SGP.

Tyreek has exceeded 60 yards in four out of six games with Tua Tagovailoa. He holds a massive 39.3% air yards share. The Dolphins are averaging 27.8 points per game since Tua returned from his head injury and should have a lot to show against New England's exploitable pass defense.

Henry scoring and Hill getting involved correlates nicely with the over. I like the game to go in that direction. A healthy Miami group serves as an ideal candidate to put 30 on the board against a 25th-ranked D, while Drake Maye has brought enough fuel to allow the Pats to average 20 points across their last six contests.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Courtland Sutton 70+ Receiving Yards (+136)

Courtland Sutton Anytime Touchdown (+125)

Broncos -5.5 (-120)

The Denver Broncos check in at 12th in our current NFL Power Rankings while the opposing Las Vegas Raiders fare 29th.

Denver has lost some tough games to some tough teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. But nearly every time we've handed the Broncos a soft matchup, they have delivered. They are 6-1 against teams that currently sit outside the top 9 of our rankings and won those games by an average of 15.8 points. Five of those six victories were won by at least two touchdowns and half of them were on the road.

I think the Broncos will destroy the Raiders this weekend, and Courtland Sutton could play a big role in that. Sutton is enjoying a 24.6% target share, 41.1% air yards share, 29.2% red zone target share, and a 42.9% end zone market share. It truly doesn't get much better than that, and he's netting 2.45 yards per route run.

Sutton has gone for 70-plus yards in four straight games. He's on a total heater and has the matchup to keep it up in Week 12, as the Raiders come in with a 30th-ranked adjusted pass defense.

