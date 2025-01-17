3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for the Divisional Round

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

This article will provide some SGPs builds to consider each week based on the games and props available, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Divisional Round

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Terry McLaurin 80+ Receiving Yards (+138)

David Montgomery Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-165)

The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders -- teams that rank 2nd and 4th in total offense -- will meet up in the Divisional Round. The total is sitting at an eye-popping 55.5 points, and the Lions are favored by 9.5 points.

With this expected game script in mind, let's build a Same Game Parlay that focuses on Washington's pass game and Detroit's ground game.

David Montgomery is set to return following a three-game absence. He's been a full participant in practice and had some extra time to recover since the Lions were gifted a bye last week. That makes him a good play to go over 44.5 rushing yards and reach the end zone.

Monty averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game this season once we take out the contest he left early due to an injury. He exceeded 44.5 rushing yards in 7 of those 13 games, including 5 out of 7 wins that were decided by 10 points or fewer. He scored a touchdown in 76.9% of those games (10 out of 13), up from the 62.3% implied probability on his -165 scoring odds.

David Montgomery - Rushing Yds Washington Commanders Jan 19 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Detroit's 33.5-point implied team total has us ready to see the Lions make their way down the field -- and score -- on numerous occasions. That makes these two Monty props seem all the more achievable, and he should be afforded some extra carries if the Lions end up taking a big lead.

Since we're working under that assumption, Terry McLaurin should be busy for the Commanders. In a relevant, five-game sample where Dyami Brown was in and Noah Brown was out, McLaurin saw a 30% target share and 52% air yards share. He has big-play capabilities and should see plenty of work, especially if the Commanders need to throw themselves back into this one.

Terry McLaurin - Alt Receiving Yds Terry McLaurin - Alt Receiving Yds Terry McLaurin 80+ Yards +142 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can get Terry to log 80-plus receiving yards at +138 odds. All in all, that brings this SGP to +456 odds.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Jalen Hurts Over 39.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Rams +6.5 (-115)

The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off Sunday's festivities at 3:00 pm ET. Matthew Stafford and company enter as 6.5-point road 'dogs, a spread I like them to cover.

Stafford has won 10 of his last 12 starts, pretty much coinciding with when he got Puka Nacua back. While Los Angeles' impressive 27-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round can in part be attributed to Sam Darnold's shortcomings, there's no denying that the Rams looked ready for the postseason. That's been the case for Stafford during his tenure with this team. He holds a 4-1 playoff record as a Ram with the lone loss coming by one point in Detroit last year.

The total (41.5) isn't high and the potential for snowy conditions could leave us with an even lower-scoring game than expected, making it an easier task for the Rams to cover this spread. I have faith that Stafford can power this offense to some degree and the Eagles' offense doesn't seem primed to run up the score, especially if the weather conditions are harsh.

Since we're looking for the Rams to cover, let's add Kyren Williams' touchdown prop to this SGP.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kyren Williams +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Williams has scored at least one touchdown in 76.5% of his games (13 out of 17), up from the 50.0% implied probability on these +100 odds. He played 88.2% of the snaps in the Wild Card round and has handled 75.3% of their red zone rushes this season, in addition to a 14.7% red zone target share.

Jalen Hurts' rushing prop is set at 39.5. He's run for at least 39 yards in 7 of his last 9 games and could tear off for a big run or two against a Rams team that yielded the 12th-most yards per carry to QBs this season. Our NFL projections expect Hurts to run for 43.8 yards this weekend.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (-200)

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+105)

James Cook 90+ Rushing + Receiving Yards (+170)

There's no better way to wrap up the Divisional Round than seeing Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson go at it. This Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills clash carries a 1.5-point spread in favor of Baltimore and a 51.5-point over/under.

Derrick Henry's low touchdown odds serve as a logical base for this SGP. He scored 18 touchdowns in the regular season and punched in two scores in the Wild Card game. He nabbed two touchdowns against Buffalo earlier this season -- one receiving and one rushing -- and is someone we know can score from anywhere on the field. It's hard to lay these -200 odds straight up, so let's pair a Henry touchdown with a couple of Buffalo player props.

Like Henry, Josh Allen always has a good scoring outlook. Whether it's via a tush-push from the one or an Allen-esque run, he's managed to score at least one touchdown in 61.1% of games dating back to the start of last season. His +105 touchdown odds, which imply only a 48.8% probability, come at a value.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Finally, let's look for last week's hero to total 90 scrimmage yards. James Cook saw an increased snap rate last week before being iced out due to a blowout script. He ended up gaining 120 yards on 23 carries in no time.

James Cook - Alt Rushing + Receiving Yds James Cook - Alt Rushing + Receiving Yds James Cook 90+ Yards +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

He's tallied 90 yards in 50.0% of games (7 out of 14) where he played at least 40.0% of the snaps. Further, the Ravens funneled the sixth-most targets and the third-most receiving yards to RBs this season. Cook seems to be one of the most undervalued players on the board this week, so I'm good to back him in the alternate market.

You can also click here to check out the updated our 2024-25 NFL Playoffs printable bracket.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.