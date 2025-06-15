Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (42-27) vs. Boston Red Sox (36-36)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and YES

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-194) | BOS: (+162)

NYY: (-194) | BOS: (+162) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | BOS: +1.5 (-102)

NYY: -1.5 (-118) | BOS: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 9-1, 1.84 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-1, 3.96 ERA

The probable starters are Max Fried (9-1) for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (2-1) for the Red Sox. Fried's team is 10-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Fried's team is 12-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 6-4-0 ATS record in Bello's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for three Bello starts this season -- they lost each time.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (59.7%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Yankees vs Red Sox moneyline has New York as a -194 favorite, while Boston is a +162 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -102 to cover.

Yankees versus Red Sox on June 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (66.1%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 11 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 68 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 32-36-0 in 68 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 10 of the 22 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.5%).

Boston is 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

In the 72 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-37-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 37-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.479), slugging percentage (.767) and total hits (99) this season. He has a .384 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .309 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in MLB.

Cody Bellinger has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.322/.438.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 61 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .445.

Volpe has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has an on-base percentage of .400, a team-best for the Red Sox. He's batting .271 and slugging .494.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 54th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran's .421 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .252.

Carlos Narvaez is batting .286 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

