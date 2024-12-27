3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 17

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 17

De'Von Achane is averaging 6.1 receptions in games started by Tua Tagovailoa.

Achane has garnered at least six receptions in 72.7% of games (8 out of 11) alongside Tua -- which would translate to roughly -265 odds -- but these +154 odds imply only a 39.4% probability. He holds an 18.2% target share in this split, just a tad behind Tyreek Hill (21.6%) and Jonnu Smith (18.9%).

The Miami Dolphins will visit the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. Cleveland comes in with numberFire's 21st-ranked schedule-adjusted defense, ranking 16th against the rush and 26th against the pass. Notably, Achane has logged 8, 5, 8, and 7 receptions in four road games with Tua under center.

Cleveland has the third-best pass rush grade in the NFL (per PFF). The Browns' strength here could direct more dump-offs Achane's way. He holds a 20.3% target share in five games against teams that rank in the top 14 of pass rush. Here's a look at his catch output in that split: 8, 7, 5, 7, and 8 receptions.

Fresh off a 190 scrimmage-yard game, I like Achane's outlook as Miami fights to save their season.

Jalen Hurts (concussion) has all but been ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. A.J. Brown (knee) has also been limited in practice. In turn, this weekend is shaping up to be a busy day on the ground for Saquon Barkley, so I like him to go over 21.5 rush attempts.

This wouldn't have been a bad number for Saquon even if Hurts was healthy. Barkley has exceeded 21.5 rush attempts in 53.3% of games, including four of his last six.

The Cowboys have the worst-rated rush defense in the NFL and the Eagles run the ball at the highest rate in the league. The ground game is the natural place for Philly's offense to focus on in this matchup, and having Kenny Pickett under center should only emphasis that more.

Pickett went 14-for-24, including one interception, when he took over for Hurts in the first quarter of last week's game. He's just not that reliable and the Eagles should look to get the ball out of his hands against a Dallas D that touts the fourth-best pass rush grade and 12th-best schedule-adjusted pass defense in the league. Last week, Barkley handled a massive 29 carries in Hurts' absence.

Courtland Sutton has combined for just 82 yards across his last two games. Can he get back on track in a plus matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday?

Sutton is enjoying an 86.1% snap rate, 24.4% target share, 42.7% air yards share, and 13.0-yard aDOT (average depth of target) this season. Since Week 8, he's seen an uptick in work -- 87.9% snap rate, 26.7% target share, and a 46.8% air yards share.

In this eight-game span, Sutton has logged 70-plus yards at a 75.0% clip. A date with the Bengals, who come in with the 28th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense, could get him back in that range.

Here's a look at Sutton's yardage output since Week 8 when facing a defense ranked outside the top 15: 100, 122, 97, and 102 yards.

Cincinnati is coughing up the eighth-most yards per catch (13.15) to WRs. This game carries a close spread (3.0) and high over/under (49.5) -- the fixings for a shootout. As someone who has logged at least eight targets in seven of his last eight and is a big-play threat, I like Sutton to outdo the market's expectations on Saturday.

