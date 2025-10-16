3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 10/16/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Colorado Avalanche at Columbus Blue Jackets

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Zach Werenski +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is a high mark for Zach Werenski to reach, but his early-season volume has been through the roof.

Through three games, Werenski has logged 7, 7, and 5 shots on goal while averaging 27:17 minutes per game, and none of the Columbus Blue Jackets' matchups have gone to overtime yet. He leads the NHL with 6.3 shots on goal per game and 13.0 shot attempts per game -- and this is despite being a defenseman.

While he clearly won't keep up this pace, we should remember that Werenski finished third overall in total shots on goal last season (298), and he led all skaters in average time on ice (26:45), so he will stay plenty busy in 2025-26.

This matchup against a tough Colorado Avalanche team should give some pause, but they haven't been elite in Corsi against per 60 minutes through four contests (57.55), and we don't need Werenski to actually find the back of the net for this over to hit.

Our NHL projections forecast Werenski for the slate's second-most shots on goal (3.56), so I'm willing to take this swing at him reaching 4+ shots on goal at plus money.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Adrian Kempe +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Pittsburgh Penguins are tied for the longest odds to win the Stanley Cup (+50000), and MoneyPuck gives them a third-worst chance to make the postseason (10.2%). Needless to say, it's probably going to be a long season for Pittsburgh.

In 2024-25, the Penguins were 23rd in expected goals against per 60 minutes, 22nd in Corsi against per 60 (60.02), and 25th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (11.68). Early returns suggest more of the same -- or worse -- as they're inside the bottom five in all three categories so far.

All of this is to say that the Los Angeles Kings are in a great spot to do some damage tonight. Adrian Kempe was tied for a team-high 35 goals in 2024-25, and he's coming off scoring a goal in back-to-back games. His shot volume checks out, as well, as Kempe is leading the Kings in shots on goal per game (4.3) and shot attempts per game (8.5).

Our NHL projections forecast Kempe for 0.68 goals, which is the slate's highest mark.

Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Pavel Dorofeyev +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Bruins are once again expected to be at or near the bottom of the standings by season's end (+17500 to win the Stanley Cup), so it isn't shocking to see them come in as sizable underdogs on the road versus the top-tier Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas is the slate's biggest moneyline favorite (-235), and with this matchup having an elevated total (6.5), that leaves the Golden Knights with a hefty implied team total around 4.0 goals.

While Boston is off to a solid start, they were 21st in expected goals against per 60 minutes (3.05) and 20th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (11.39) in 2024-25. Goalie Jeremy Swayman is projected to get the start tonight, and although it's fair to assume he'll bounce back in some fashion this season, he's coming off a campaign where he averaged an underwhelming -0.163 goals saved above expected per 60, the eighth-worst mark among goalies who played at least 30 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev led the Golden Knights in goals (35) in 2024-25, and he could be well on his way to doing so again after already scoring 5 goals through four games. On the season, he leads Vegas in expected goals per 60 minutes (1.96) and shot attempts per 60 (22.4).

Our NHL model gives Dorofeyev the fifth-highest goals projection (0.56), which implies that he should be closer to +133 to score tonight.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP or parlay wager on any NHL games taking place on October 14th through 16th! See here for full termsand conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.