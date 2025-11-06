3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Raiders at Broncos

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Raiders at Broncos on Thursday Night Football

The Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. We could see Brock Bowers notch an absurd amount of targets tonight as a result.

Brock Bowers - Receiving Yds Brock Bowers Over Nov 7 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Meyers was operating with a 22.4% target share and team-leading 28.7% air yards share before being dealt away. He didn't do much with that workload, totaling just 352 yards through seven games, but his absence nonetheless frees up some targets in a game where Vegas will need to pass.

Bowers is coming off his best and healthiest game of the season, one where he caught 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns. Through five games, he's up to a 24.8% target share and is being targeted on 29.0% of his routes.

Denver comes in with a third-ranked defense, per our schedule-adjusted NFL rankings, and the Raiders have a mere 16.5-point implied team total in this one. It's a tough matchup, although the Broncos remain without Pat Surtain II and Bowers could clear this prop on sheer volume.

This is a nice spot for an already busy Troy Franklin to keep ascending.

Troy Franklin - Receiving Yds Troy Franklin Over Nov 7 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Franklin is having himself a bit of a breakout season, recording 385 yards and 4 touchdowns through nine games. He leads the Broncos in target share (21.1%), air yards share (32.9%), and target per route rate (24.4%), slightly edging out Courtland Sutton in all three categories.

Marvin Mims (concussion) remains out for Denver, and we saw Franklin notch 10 targets on Sunday sans Mims. Franklin's up to a 25.7% target share, 43.1% air yards share, and 28.9% target per route rate across his last three games.

Las Vegas enters Week 10 with the 25th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense and is letting up the most yards per route run (1.95) to opposing wide receivers. Overall, they're coughing up the fifth-most receiving yards per game to the position.

In what could be an active night for Franklin in a game where the Broncos have a 26.5-point implied team total, his touchdown prop also stands out at +165 odds.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Troy Franklin +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

There's a ton working in J.K. Dobbins' favor tonight, and his rushing prop is set low enough for me to want to bite.

Dobbins has had a strong first season with the Broncos. He's netting 5.1 yards per carry (fifth-most in the NFL; minimum 100 carries) while ranking third among all running backs in 10-plus yard runs (20) and is tied for third in 20-plus yard runs (5). He's averaging 77.2 rushing yards per game and has blown past 70.5 yards in six of nine contests.

J.K. Dobbins - Rushing Yds J.K. Dobbins Over Nov 7 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Raiders are surrendering the fourth-most expected points added per carry to opposing running backs. As 8.5-point home favorites, the Broncos could run the ball plenty tonight. Notably, Dobbins notched 101 and 111 rushing yards across the two games where Denver won by more than eight points.

Our NFL player projections forecast Dobbins to tally 78.3 rushing yards in this one.

FanDuel is running a $2M Touchdown Jackpot for Thursday Night Football! Use the token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Raiders vs. Broncos game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.