3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: 49ers at Rams

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for 49ers at Rams on Thursday Night Football

A few days ago, it seemed like this NFC West showdown between a pair of 3-1 teams could be a barnburner. Injuries threaten to rid this contest of its competitiveness, though, as Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall will all be sidelined for San Francisco tonight.

Mac Jones will get the start for the Niners, the Rams are favored by over a touchdown, and the total is up at 44.5 points. Where can we find value in the prop market? Let's start with Kyren Williams's rushing prop.

Kyren is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, 17.0 carries, and 75.8 rushing yards through four games. He's played 72.6% of the snaps and head coach Sean McVay has insisted on Kyren playing at least 65% of the snaps going forward while also making room for Blake Corum. With that, we can reasonably ask Kyren to go for 70-plus yards tonight.

Last week, the Niners coughed up 124 rushing yards on 6.5 yards per carry efficiency to Travis Etienne in their first game sans Nick Bosa (knee; out). Kyren could break off for a huge run tonight, not to mention the extra carries he could see with the Rams entering as heavy home favorites.

Davante Adams has an absurdly good red zone role, so much so that I think he's a value to score a touchdown at short +105 odds.

Adams has run a team-leading 92.4% of the routes and is seeing a 26.3% target share and 39.8% air yards share. When Matthew Stafford throws the ball inside the red zone, there's a decent chance it's going Adams' way -- he sports a massive 47.6% red zone target share and 81.8% end zone target share.

The veteran has reached the end zone in three straight games, and we could argue he was actually due for more scores after being peppered for 10 total red zone targets in that stretch. Stafford has -174 odds to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes and the Rams tout a huge 27.5 implied team total. If those lines are efficient, then Adams seems to be undervalued in the touchdown market.

Adams Longest Reception Over 20.5 Yards (-118) stands out, too. He paces the team in aDOT (12.3), downfield targets per game (4.5), and he's caught a 24-plus yard pass in each of his four games.

With Purdy, Kittle, Pearsall, and Jennings all sidelined, Christian McCaffrey is practically the last man standing in this offense. He's been a force in the passing game thus far, and that figures to continue with Jones at the helm.

McCaffrey is averaging 7.8 catches, 10.8 targets, and 76.3 receiving yards through four games. He's enjoying a team-leading 29.3% target share. Across two games with Jones under center, CMC turned 22 targets into 140 receiving yards on a 28.9% target share.

What's more, McCaffrey saw a whopping 15 targets in the one game where Jones was in and Jennings was out. Take Pearsall out of the fold, too, and McCaffrey is bound for a busy night. The matchup's tough, but we know he's a threat to break off for a big gain and volume alone could get him above this line.

