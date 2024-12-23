3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Saints at Packers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the New Orleans Saints take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

This rushing prop for Josh Jacobs is pretty high, but he has averaged 81.9 rushing yards per game on the season and has gone over 90 yards in five games this season.

But the script is right for Jacobs to pound the rock.

The Packers are favored by 14.5 points at home over the Saints, who rate out as the league's 30th-ranked adjusted rush defense this season.

In six games agains teams ranked bottom-10 in adjusted rush defense this year, Jacobs has averaged 88.2 rushing yards per game on 19.8 attempts per contest. He's gone over 90 yards in three of the six.

Josh Jacobs - Rushing Yds New Orleans Saints Dec 24 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Further, the Packers are operating with a -4.6% pass rate over expectation with Jordan Love under center this year. That would rank them 25th on the year.

Since trading Marshon Lattimore, the Saints have ranked 31st in average depth of target (aDOT) allowed to opposing wide receivers. They're also 27th in total targets allowed -- plus 22nd in catch rate over expectation and 24th in target-per-route rate allowed to the position.

This sets up well for the Packers' wideouts, specifically Christian Watson.

Christian Watson - Longest Reception New Orleans Saints Dec 24 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since the Packers' Week 10 bye, Watson leads the Packers with a 21.4% target share (4.8 per game). But he's averaged 96.0 air yards per game and 3.2 downfield targets (10-plus air yards) per game with a whopping 20.0-yard aDOT. Watson is also averaging 1.8 catches of 20-plus yards per game in that span.

Additionally, Watson is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards over expectation on passes traveling at least 10 yards downfield.

While the game is outdoors, the wind is low (under five miles per hour). This bodes well for deep shots for Watson -- even with the Packers expected to play from ahead.

Green Bay is top-five in downfield pass rate while leading by at least a touchdown this season.

Spencer Rattler is getting the start -- but is outdoors against a top-eight adjusted pass defense.

Rattler was efficient on 21 attempts last week from an EPA standpoint and wasn't sacked but averaged just 6.4 yards per attempt despite an aDOT of 10.4 yards downfield. He was also indoors and against a bottom-six adjusted pass defense.

On the full season, Rattler has averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt on 120 passes. And of those 120 attempts, 96 came indoors and at home. Despite that, he's been the least efficient quarterback for New Orleans by EPA per play -- even after adjusting for opponents faced.

Spencer Rattler - Passing Yds Spencer Rattler Under Dec 24 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Weeks 6 and 7 -- extended time under center for Rattler -- he was indoors for both and threw for 243 yards on 40 attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (21st in adjusted pass defense) and for 172 on 35 attempts against the Denver Broncos (1st).

Though the tight ends were the lead receivers in his Week 6 showing, Rattler also had Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed to create space.

Now, he's again without them but will also be without Chris Olave. Plus, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) is questionable.

It's looking like it'll be tough to move the ball against a stout Packers defense, one also motivated by playoff seeding.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.