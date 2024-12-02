3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Browns at Broncos

Week 13 ends with a Monday night matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos in the Mile High City. Denver is a 6.5-point home favorite.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

This is a really tough spot for Jameis Winston and the Browns' passing game.

Denver's defense ranks third overall and second versus the pass, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. They're also fourth against the run, so it's not likely that Cleveland will be able to just lean on the ground game.

Winston has undoubtedly given the Browns' offense a lift since he took over. But he's also tossed four picks over the past three games, and three of his four starts have come at home. He's faced two defenses that rank in the top 10 versus the pass, and he had three picks versus one of them (Los Angeles Chargers) and one against the other (Pittsburgh Steelers).

It doesn't help Winston that Cedric Tillman -- one of his top targets -- has been ruled out for this game.

With the Browns nearly a touchdown road 'dog, passing should be a big part of the script tonight for Cleveland, and I like Winston to toss a pick at these -142 odds.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey has been a solid contributor for Denver. He's made multiple catches in six straight games, and he should be able to keep that up tonight.

Cleveland's defense checks in 22nd overall and 21st against the pass. They're not that good.

Humphrey is averaging 2.4 catches per game this season and has played at least 44% of the snaps in six straight outings. While Humphrey typically plays roughly 50% of the snaps, which is nothing special, Nix usually looks his way a decent amount, with Humphrey recording at least three targets in six consecutive games.

Our NFL player projections have Humphrey making 2.0 catches tonight.

In the last section, I said Cleveland's defense wasn't that good. Overall, that's true. But the one thing they're great at is getting pressure, which could lead to more scrambles for Bo Nix.

Led by Myles Garrett, Cleveland ranks second in pressure rate. They're also fifth in blitz rate. If Nix can escape the pressure, he should have chances to run. Cleveland is allowing the third-most QB rushing attempts per game (5.8) as well as the ninth-most QB rushing yards per game (24.5).

Nix has been good as a runner this campaign. He's averaging 25.0 rushing yards per game and has ripped off big totals, tallying 75-yard and 61-yard rushing days.

Our model projects Nix for 29.4 rushing yards today. That's well over his 19.5-yard prop, and it brings his alternate markets into play. He's got a longest rush of at least 11 yards in 7 of his 12 games this season, so he's capable of knocking out a sizable chunk in one scamper.

