3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Bears at Commanders

Best Player Prop Picks for Bears at Commanders on Monday Night Football

Though with a week fewer in his sample after a Week 5 bye, Caleb Williams is ninth among QB qualifiers (min. 50 drop backs) in rushing yards per game (27.5). He's also fifth in attempts per game (6.0).

That checks out with the dire state of the Chicago running game. Per NFL's Next Gen Stats, D'Andre Swift is averaging -0.38 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c), and rookie Kyle Monangai (-1.18) has been even worse. Williams (-0.15) might be their best option.

Washington's traditional rush defense (12th) grades out well in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, but they're third-worst in the NFL in expected points allowed per carry (0.75 EPA/c) to opposing quarterbacks.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 26.0 rushing yards from Caleb on Monday.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt's ascent should continue Monday.

The Commanders' ugly, three-man backfield seems to be trending down to two. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (groin) hasn't practiced all week, so his questionable tag might be closer to doubtful in practice. Either way, this line would get a small boost if Rodriguez were to miss the game.

Even if he doesn't, Bill seems to be making progress at full health. Specifically in terms of passing game usage, Croskey-Merritt ran an equal number of routes (10) to Jeremy McNichols (10) for the first time since Austin Ekeler's season-ending injury in Week 5. They both saw two targets.

Of course, the back has proven to be pretty special with the ball in his hands. He's 12th in Pro Football Focus (PFF)'s elusiveness rating among RBs with at least 10 carries. He might just need one catch to scamper for this prop.

Our projections have Croskey-Merritt at 16.9 median receiving yards. I prefer this angle for him as of Monday morning since it's not really impacted by Rodriguez, but a few extra snaps won't hurt.

The ageless Zach Ertz could be a huge player in terms of Monday night's outcome.

Washington needs all the help they can get in the receiving game. Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin) are already ruled out for this contest, and Deebo Samuel (heel) is questionable but expected to play. At best, he's not 100%.

Ertz failed to record a catch on just one target in last week's blowout, but he still ran 56.3% of the team's routes. No other tight end eclipsed 12.5%. Plus, the Los Angeles Chargers allow the fifth-lowest rate of targets per route (14.9%) to tight ends. Chicago? The very highest rate in the NFL (29.7%).

We're projecting Ertz for 4.05 catches in Week 6, implying closer to -136 odds for at least four if correct.

