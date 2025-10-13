3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for the Week 6 Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Two enticing games are on the docket for tonight to close out the NFL's Week 6 action.

Across those two games, which FanDuel Picks plays are worth considering for your lineups? Here are some of my favorite options for the two-game slate.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 6 Monday Night Football

Josh Allen More Than 33.5 Rushing Yards

Josh Allen doesn't get to play indoors often. Tonight, he will, as he and the Buffalo Bills travel to face the Atlanta Falcons.

Overall in his career, Allen has had more than 33.5 rushing yards in 51.6% of his games for 39.0 yards per game.

In nine dome matchups exclusively, he's averaged 43.0 yards per game and had at least 34 yards in 66.7% of those matchups.

Not only that, but the Falcons run a top-12 rate of man coverage and blitz at a higher rate than any team, per NextGenStats.

That could change to account for Allen's scrambling ability, but a lot is lining up for Allen to be productive as a rusher tonight.

Kyle Pitts More Than 42.5 Receiving Yards

Both teams in this Buffalo/Atlanta matchup have clamped down on tight ends thus far (they have the two lowest target per route rates allowed to TEs through Sunday of Week 6).

But there's a role change for Kyle Pitts with Darnell Mooney out.

Mooney didn't play in Week 1 and left early in Week 4, the team's most recent game.

In Week 1, Pitts drew 8 targets, catching 7 of them for 59 yards. In Week 4, Pitts had 5 targets, catching all of them for 70 yards.

That's a two-game average of 6.5 targets, 6.0 receptions, and 64.5 yards.

Pitts to record more than 3.5 receptions is a Mild Pick for lineups to consider, as well, but the expected usage is promising for him to net more than 42.5 receiving yards.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt More Than 84.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

The return of Jayden Daniels is still pretty fresh, as he has just one game back since missing Weeks 3 and 4.

He's been productive as a passer but has some injury news with his pass-catchers: he's without Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, though Deebo Samuel seems to be trending toward playing after a 96-yard outburst in Week 5.

With double-digit winds and receiver injuries, the team could turn to Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Bill is coming off of a game with 150 scrimmage yards -- plus a pretty clear role expansion.

In Week 5, Croskey-Merritt played 49.1% of the team's snaps, a season-high. His previous high was 38.9% in Week 3.

He was involved as a rusher (14 carries for 111 yards) and as a receiver (2 targets and 2 catches for 39 yards). With his role on the upswing and some potential for more rushing due to the weather, Bill could make a statement in primetime tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.