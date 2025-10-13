3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Monday 10/13/25

The MLB Championship Series playoffs have arrived, and just like the regular season, each game gives us tons of markets to dig through -- from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Playoffs Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Mariners at Blue Jays Game 2

As sickly as Trey Yesavage is, this is a lofty strikeout prop for a playoff series when a team is down 1-0 and the bullpen is (relatively) rested. I think that presents value in the under.

Yesavage lit up the New York Yankees in his postseason debut, racking up 11 strikeouts across just 78 pitches of no-hit ball. It's one of the more impressive starts any pitcher has made during these playoffs, vaulting him to instant legend status.

He has, though, had a problem with walks at times. He had a 10.5% walk rate in the minors this year, and it was 11.3% in a short stint in the majors. That can drive up the pitch count in a hurry, and if you put guys on base, managers won't hesitate to pull the plug.

The Seattle Mariners' active roster finished the regular season with a respectable 9.4% walk rate and 21.9% strikeout rate, that latter number being better than what the Yankees put up. Given the paths to an under this time of year, I'm willing to ride with it even after what Yesavage did last time out.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Cal Raleigh +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

Predictable? Maybe.

But sometimes, it's predictable for a reason. And Cal Raleigh just keeps on producing.

Raleigh has rolled his absurd regular season right into the playoffs. He went deep again last night, giving him 2 homers in 6 games with a .400/.483/.680 slash in 29 plate appearances.

Raleigh finished the regular season with a 19.5% barrel rate and .384 xwOBA with a 57.7% fly-ball rate. The Rogers Centre is a slightly above average park for dingers out of both lefties and righties, meaning Raleight will be in a good spot no matter who he's facing. Even at +280 -- a short number this time of year -- I think Raleigh's a solid value.

Dodgers at Brewers Game 1

Although the Milwaukee Brewers hit lefties well -- which should help them against Blake Snell -- I'm expecting a low-scoring series here. That should start from the jump with Game 1.

The inclination toward defense may feel odd, given we saw the Los Angeles Dodgers light it up in both the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. But the Brewers' bullpen has been nasty, posting a 1.20 ERA through its first 30 postseason innings.

The Dodgers' bullpen -- as you know -- hasn't been nearly as good, which is why they've asked their starters to work deeper in games. But Snell, specifically, has risen to the occasion with a 2.33 SIERA in 13 innings. They're willing to let him cook, and he's rewarding them for the faith.

Maybe we see more offense later in the series as the Brewers' bullpen gets worn down. But they've had a day off to rest up after the Divisional Series, so at least in Game 1, I think runs will be at a premium.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.