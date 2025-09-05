3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Chargers vs. Chiefs in Brazil

We don't have to wait long to see the Kansas City Chiefs' revenge tour.

After getting walloped in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs are back in action tonight down in Sao Paolo against the division rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Which FanDuel Picks plays stand out for this one?

Below are my three favorite picks for tonight's contest.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Chiefs vs. Chargers on Friday

Patrick Mahomes More Than 241.5 Passing Yards

The Chiefs seem committed to letting it rip again this year, and even without Rashee Rice, I think they have the personnel to do it.

For most of last year, Patrick Mahomes had to play with Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and a whole lotta nothin' behind them.

Once Marquise Brown returned later in the year, the offense showed signs of life again. Mahomes had more passing yards than this mark in four of five games with Brown active, and a good number of those were against tough defenses.

This is a better situation than what the Chiefs had most of 2024, so I'm fine riding with Mahomes from the jump.

Xavier Worthy More Than 66.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

Even in that aforementioned sample with Brown, Worthy still had a massive role. Now that he has had a full offseason to get acclimated, I like buying in.

In the five games Worthy played with Brown, he averaged 91.0 yards from scrimmage per game, exceeding 66.5 in all but 1.

The rushing aspect here is key for me. Worthy had multiple rushing attempts in six games last year, and his speed gives him the ability to bust off a long one. I want multiple routes to the "more" hitting, and this category gives me that.

Finally, if the Chiefs do chuck it deep, Worthy's the guy most likely to benefit, so it meshes well with our overall thought that the downfield game could be back in play.

Najee Harris Less Than 21.5 Rushing Yards

Although things are trending up for Najee Harris after his eye injury, this number still feels too high.

Harris barely practiced through the entirety of training camp as he recovered from the incident. Although he got in three full practices this week, I'm still skeptical he gets a full workload.

Harris has never been the most efficient back, and he's running behind an offensive line that lost a stud tackle this summer in Rashawn Slater. With Omarion Hampton expected to be firmly in the mix, 21.5 is a big enough number for me to go less.

