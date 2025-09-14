3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Eagles at Chiefs, Week 2

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Eagles at Chiefs Betting Picks

Something tells me this isn't the easiest bet of all time as it feels.

Everything is going against the Chiefs here, right? They're starting an 0-2 start in the face without their top-two wide receivers, and they have to face the team that beat them in February's Super Bowl by 18 points in a game that was much more lopsided than that. Is inexplicable "Arrowhead Magic" on the horizon?

Here's the explanation. Philadelphia's start was somewhat concerning given a new playcaller. They were just 14th in schedule-adjusted pass offense and 22nd in overall schedule-adjusted defense. The only thing that the Chiefs did well in Brazil was stop the run, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry (YPC). Remember, they bottled Saquon Barkley to just 2.3 YPC in February, as well.

Eagles fans might explain away the off night defensively as missing Jalen Carter, but in addition to the limited effect of one man, this team lost Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and more from its championship-winning front seven.

The moral of the story is that there's a lot more new for the Eagles than the Chiefs, and that's wrapped into this line. It's hard to see the Chiefs winning a high-scoring contest sans Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but it's impossible for me to bet against this team with their backs against the wall. In a strong division that otherwise started undefeated, the Chiefs' playoff hopes are on life support with a loss on Sunday.

These circumstances were the same for Kansas City in Week 1, and Patrick Mahomes still posted 0.18 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), per NFL's NextGenStats. That was way above the league average (0.02). He just finds a way.

It'll have to be by a committee approach, and unfortunately for Isiah Pacheco's fantasy managers, Kareem Hunt continues to be a pretty substantial part of that. Hunt played 38.9% of the snaps and saw 5 carries and 3 targets, which was 11 adjusted opportunities that were identical to Pacheco's 11. Hunt only ran two fewer routes, as well.

Pacheco's 2024 injury opened the door to the reunion, and it seems that Kansas City just trusts the veteran in passing situations more. Overall, Hunt has caught multiple passes in 7 of 13 passes since reuniting with the team

FanDuel Research's projections expect 2.0 median receptions from Hunt, which would imply closer to -146 odds if correct. If anything, there's intrinsic value that Hunt is shorter than Pacheco (-140) in this market when Pacheco is projected for just 1.46 catches.

