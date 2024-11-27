3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Dolphins at Packers on Thanksgiving

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Which bets stand out for Thanksgiving night as the Green Bay Packers host the Miami Dolphins? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Dolphins at Packers Thanksgiving Betting Picks

Dontayvion Wicks should get a boost Thursday with Romeo Doubs likely to miss the game. Doubs has led the Packers' wideouts in snap rate in every game since his one-game suspension, so his absence is a big deal.

In Doubs' last missed game, Wicks played 76% of the snaps, but that's skewed by Christian Watson also being out that game. While Wicks should see an increased role on Thanksgiving night and has flashed in the past, he's struggled to take advantage of opportunities this season.

In 2024, Wicks has caught just 17 of 46 targets and is averaging a putrid 4.7 yards per target. There's a reason he's been stuck at fourth on the depth chart.

Miami is a very difficult matchup, too. The Dolphins are giving up the third-fewest receiving yards per game to WRs and rank ninth in overall schedule-adjusted defense, per numberFire's metrics.

This one is a dart throw, but I think there's a decent case for it at these long odds.

Raheem Mostert has taken a clear back seat to De'Von Achane of late, with Mostert playing fewer than 35% of the snaps in five of Miami's past six games. But after back-to-back games of a 15% snap rate, Mostert's playing time ticked up to a 31% snap rate a week ago. Plus, his competition for the RB2 role, rookie Jaylen Wright, was involved in a costly fumble last time out that was returned for a touchdown.

Lastly, Achane hasn't been a model of health the last year plus, so Miami may want to ease his workload a bit on a short week.

Mostert was elite around the goal line in 2023, getting a league-leading 19 carries inside the five and scoring on 11 of them. We'll likely need a goal-line carry to cash this market, and I like Mostert's chances of scoring if he gets one.

All in all, I don't mind taking a shot on Mostert to score a TD at these odds.

Tyreek Hill is banged up, but he's still one of the game's most explosive wideouts. I like him to rack up at least 10 receiving yards in the opening quarter.

Even in what's been a bit of a lost year so far due to Tua Tagovailoa's injury and his own wrist ailment, Hill is averaging 11.7 yards per catch, so he can get to 10-plus yards on just one reception.

Hill has hit this mark in two straight games, going for exactly 10 yards last week and amassing 22 first-quarter receiving yards two games ago.

Also, Jaire Alexander is looking doubtful, which certainly helps.

Given Hill's big-play ability and how well the Miami offense is playing at the moment -- 34 points in two straight games -- Hill can go for at least 10 yards in Thursday night's first quarter.

