3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Chiefs at Steelers on Christmas Day

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Chiefs at Steelers Betting Picks

Patrick Mahomes is averaging a career-worst 240.5 passing yards per game. His previous career-low mark came a year ago -- when he threw for 261.1 yards per game -- so the Kansas City offense hasn't been a high-flying unit for a while now.

Mahomes has really struggled on the road this season. In seven games in the split, he's registered just 214.6 passing yards per game. He's gone for at least 256 passing yards in just two of those seven road games, with the two being at the Las Vegas Raiders and at the Carolina Panthers. So, in short, Mahomes has gone over this line in only his two easiest road games of the year.

This Christmas Day matchup at Pittsburgh will be anything but easy. The Steelers came into Week 16 ranked fifth in overall defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. Pittsburgh is allowing 236.9 passing yards per game on the season.

The two best QBs the Steelers have hosted this year are Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert, and they held them to 207 and 125 passing yards, respectively, although Herbert played just 78% of the snaps that game due to injury.

Given Mahomes road numbers and the difficult matchup, I'm backing him to go under his passing yards prop. numberFire projects Mahomes for 233.7 passing yards.

With just one loss on the season, KC can afford to ease Isiah Pacheco into things as he gets back to 100%. They've taken full advantage of that luxury so far, which puts me on the under on Pacheco's rushing attempts.

Through four games since coming back from injury, Pacheco has played 37%, 46%, 37% and 35% of the snaps while averaging 10.7 carries per game in that time. He and Kareem Hunt are basically splitting the ground work while Samaje Perine handles passing-game snaps.

Playing their third game in 10 days, Kansas City is likely to continue to keep things light for Pacheco on Christmas. We saw this play out last Saturday as Pacheco carried the ball only nine times against the Houston Texans.

In last week's Steelers game, we hit on the over on Russell Wilson's rushing prop. Despite the line being a bit higher for this week, I'm going back to the well.

In Week 15, Wilson's line opened at 7.5 rushing yards and closed at 9.5 for his game at the Baltimore Ravens. He ended up running three times for 27 yards in a negative game script. Things could play out similarly this week.

The Steelers are 2.5-point home 'dogs. Wilson has now lost three starts this season, and in those defeats, he's averaging 16.7 rushing yards per game. He's run for just 5.7 yards per game across his six victories.

KC is surrendering 21.7 rushing yards per game to QBs, and numberFire projects Wilson to run for 20.7 rushing yards against Kansas City.

