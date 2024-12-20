3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Steelers at Ravens, Week 16

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Saturday as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Steelers at Ravens Betting Picks

The Steelers are 6.5-point road underdogs at Baltimore, and that makes the over on Russell Wilson's rushing prop appealing.

Russell Wilson - Rushing Yds Pittsburgh Steelers Dec 21 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In losses this season, Wilson has averaged 11.5 rushing yards per game, compared to 5.7 rushing yards per game in wins. While the sample size is small -- just two losses and eight starts overall -- it makes sense as a negative game script should lead to more scramble opportunities. We saw this play out in last week's loss at the Philadelphia Eagles as Russ ran it four times for 13 yards.

He's actually run it at least three times in each of his eight starts, and while he doesn't have the burst he once did, Wilson is at least looking to run at times. Plus, with this being such a vital game -- a win clinches the AFC North for Pittsburgh -- Wilson may be more willing to push for an extra yard instead of slide.

Our NFL player projections have Wilson flying past this line, projecting him for 20.8 rushing yards.

Wilson over 7.5 rushing yards paired with a Ravens moneyline bet in a Same Game Parlay comes out to +133.

For much of the season, the Baltimore Ravens' defense has struggled. They might be turning the corner, and they can give the Steelers' offense fits on Saturday.

PIT Steelers Total Points Under Dec 21 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In their past two games, Baltimore's D has been good. Last week, they held the hapless New York Giants to 14 points -- 7 of which were scored in garbage time -- and 236 total yards. The game before, the Ravens kept the high-powered Eagles' offense to 252 total yards.

Per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, Baltimore's defense is up to 19th on the year, and they've been elite versus the run, ranking as the 3rd-best run D.

The Ravens' defense has already shown it can keep the Steelers' O quiet as Pittsburgh didn't score a TD in their first matchup of the season. The Steelers also averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in that game.

With a stout run defense, Baltimore can force Pittsburgh to the air, and even if George Pickens is able to play -- which is a big if -- that's a good situation for the Ravens' defense.

In a team's first game after their bye week, we sometimes see role changes. That happened with Rashod Bateman last week, and it has me on the over on Bateman's receiving yards prop.

Rashod Bateman - Receiving Yds Pittsburgh Steelers Dec 21 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Following the Ravens' bye, Bateman's snap rate jumped to 76% in Week 15 after he played 57% and 40% of the snaps in the previous two games. Bateman was the clear number-two wideout -- with the Ravens' WR3 (Nelson Agholor) playing 29% of the snaps -- and he showed he could handle the role, going off for 3 catches, 80 yards and 2 TDs.

The Steelers have a quality defense, but they're a bit of a pass-funnel unit, ranking 4th against the run and 10th versus the pass.

Our model has Bateman projected for 3.1 catches and 46.9 receiving yards this week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this week's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the lines for each contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.